Economic Club of Las Vegas to Host "Sustainable Oil Distribution Models Fueling Economic Efficiency" Happy Hour Event
Economic Club of Las Vegas, along with industry professional, will discuss the strategic release of oil in the U.S.LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Economic Club of Las Vegas is scheduled to host the “Sustainable Oil Distribution Models Fueling Economic Efficiency” happy hour event on April 4, 2024, at Park MGM Las Vegas. The event will take place in the Richmond Room from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Guests are encouraged to arrive before 5:00 PM for preliminary check-in.
Presenter for the event is Ed Cross, President – Kansas Independent Oil & Gas Association (KIOGA).
General memberships for the Economic Club of Las Vegas are now being offered through nominations.
About Economic Club of Las Vegas:
The Economic Club of Las Vegas is a non-profit, non-partisan, and non-political organization designed for members to share their perspectives on social, economic, and political conditions in the United States and abroad. The club is designed to provide an independent and open forum for member discussion and debate on national and global economics and public policy. Throughout the year, nationally and globally renowned speakers are invited to share their views and perspectives on the current climate. General memberships are now being accepted for the Economic Club of Las Vegas. To join today or for more information, visit https://econclublv.org/.
Harold Robinson
HWM Marketing
+1 702-823-5151
Harold.Robinson@HeckWM.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube