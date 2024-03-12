Under Secretary Lago to Speak at the 2024 Reservation Economic Summit in Las Vegas, Nevada

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, March 12, 2024

WASHINGTON - Under Secretary for International Trade Marisa Lago will be in Las Vegas, Nevada, on March 12 and March 13, 2024, to participate in the 2024 Reservation Economic Summit (RES), the largest annual Native American trade show in the United States. Hosted by the National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development (NCAIED), the RES provides a platform for networking and business development opportunities for tribal leaders, members of Congress, federal, state and local officials and industry representatives.

On Wednesday, Under Secretary Lago will participate in a fireside chat at the RES to promote the U.S. Department of Commerce’s efforts to support the global expansion of Native American businesses through initiatives like the International Trade Administration (ITA)’s Global Diversity Export Initiative (GDEI) and Strategic Partnership Program.

Afterward, she will present Certificates of Appreciation for Export Promotion to the NCAIED Export Center and the American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association (AIANTA). She will also present an Export Achievement Certificate to Cornsilk Company, a Native American and woman-owned company based out of Oklahoma specializing in fund accounting for nonprofits, tribes and both national and international governments.

Later in the day, Under Secretary Lago will moderate a panel discussion and highlight ITA’s Building Bridges to Global Markets program to introduce resources that can help diverse businesses get on the road to exporting success. She will also participate in meetings and roundtable discussions with key Native American businesses and tribal leaders, including from the Navajo Nation and other local stakeholders, about U.S. export opportunities in sectors like tourism, gaming and hospitality for Native American businesses.

