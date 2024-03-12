Burgum statement on passing of former North Dakota First Lady Grace Link

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today released the following statement regarding the passing of former First Lady Grace Link, who died Tuesday at age 105. The wife of former Gov. Art Link, Grace Link served alongside her husband through his entire political career spanning terms in the North Dakota House of Representatives (1946-70) including serving as speaker of the House (1964-70), the U.S. House of Representatives (1971-73) and as the 27th governor of North Dakota (1973-81). Art Link died in 2010.

“A partner to Gov. Art Link in every sense of the word, Grace Link was a dedicated and passionate public servant to both the state of North Dakota and our nation,” Burgum said. “Her strong belief in preserving and promoting the history of North Dakota continues to benefit our residents to this day in facilities such as the North Dakota Heritage Center and the Former Governors’ Mansion State Historic Site. As Gov. Link’s partner and political confidant, her time as first lady was impactful, driven by compassion and commitment to the citizens of North Dakota and the Bismarck community in which she lived. Those who had the good fortune of meeting her were always touched by her genuine kindness, warm smile and innate toughness from her upbringing as a farmer’s daughter during the Great Depression. Kathryn and I extend our deepest condolences and prayers to the Link family and all the friends and former colleagues of Grace and Art Link – one of North Dakota’s truly legendary couples.”

