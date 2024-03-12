Submit Release
Federal Trade Commission Extends Public Comment Period on Proposed Improvements to the Energy Labeling Rule

The Federal Trade Commission is extending the deadline for the public to comment on a notice of proposed rulemaking concerning the EnergyGuide Labeling Rule. The new deadline is now April 19, 2024.

In the notice published on February 2, 2024, the Commission announced it was seeking public comments on potential changes to the rule, including: 1) labels for air cleaners, clothes dryers, miscellaneous refrigeration products, and portable electric spas; 2) modifications to existing labels for clothes washers, televisions, and several heating products; 3) revisions to the current requirements for affixing labels on showroom models; and 4) several minor amendments to improve the rule. The comment period originally was set to end on April 2, 2024.

The Commission vote approving the public comment period extension was 3-0. 

