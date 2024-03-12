Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,731 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,204 in the last 365 days.

FTC Announces Appointment of Jay L. Himes as New Administrative Law Judge

The Federal Trade Commission announced the appointment of Jay L. Himes to serve as one of the agency’s Administrative Law Judges, who are responsible for independent adjudicative fact-finding in the agency’s administrative litigation and rulemaking proceedings.

The Commission voted 3-0 in December 2023 to approve the appointment of Himes as an Administrative Law Judge.

Himes joins Administrative Law Judge D. Michael Chappell. The Commission is expanding the number of administrative law judges to help handle an increased workload stemming from FTC rulemakings and enforcement matters as well as reviews of final civil sanctions imposed by the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority, a private nonprofit that the FTC oversees. 

Himes most recently served as special litigation counsel for the Office of the Attorney General for New York and previously served as chief of the office’s antitrust bureau. Himes also served in private practice including as a partner and co-chair of the antitrust group at Labaton Sucharow LLP, as counsel and associate at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, and as a litigation member at Snow, Becker, Kroll, Klaris & Krauss, P.C.

An experienced and highly respected litigator, Himes was selected by Judge William Orrick III of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California as a court-appointed monitor in the successfully challenged anticompetitive merger case of United States v. Bazaarvoice, Inc. Himes earned his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Wisconsin.

You just read:

FTC Announces Appointment of Jay L. Himes as New Administrative Law Judge

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more