Plan To Attend The Farmington Spring Home Expo: March 22nd to March 24th 2024, At The Legacy Events Center

3-Day Home Show Event Features Free Admission & Free Parking; Offers The Latest Trends In Home Improvement, Remodeling and Design

FARMINGTON, UT, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationwide Expos, the leader in trade shows across the nation, will be hosting the Farmington Spring Home Expo: March 22ndt through March 24th at the Legacy Events Center in Farmington. Many local exhibitors and national vendors will be showcasing the latest trends in home improvement, remodeling, interior design and outdoor living at the home show.

The three-day event is free to the public and it gives homeowners in the Farmington area the opportunity to meet with local contractors, remodeling experts and design pros to gain inspiration and to start planning their next home improvement projects. Exhibitors in solar, roofing, lighting, painting, hot tubs and spas, kitchen and bathroom renovations and more will be participating at the Farmington Home Expo.

Farmington residents looking to update the exterior of their homes, replace their roofs, renovate their kitchens, upgrade their bathrooms, or enhance the appearance of their outdoor living spaces will find everything they need at the Spring Home Expo. What’s more, many vendors offer exclusive discounts and savings, expressly for visitors attending the show.

Admission and parking to the Farmington Spring Home Expo is free. The Home Expo will be taking place on Friday March 22, 2024 from 12:00pm to 8:00pm; on Saturday March 23, 2024 from 10:00am to 6:00pm and on Sunday March 24, 2024 from 11:00am to 4:00pm. The Legacy Events Center is located at 151 S 1100 W Farmington, UT 84025. Interested in exhibiting at the event? Contact Nationwide Expos organizers today at 800-201-4663 to secure a spot at a Home Expo show.

About Nationwide Expos:

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Nationwide Expos has a local office in Murray, UT and is the leader in Home Improvement Trade Shows. Nationwide Expos hosts over 70 home and garden shows annually throughout the nation, including home expo shows in Colorado, Utah, Georgia, Iowa, Ohio, Nebraska, South Dakota, Texas, Wyoming and more. To learn more, visit Nationwide Expos at https://nationwideexpos.com/



