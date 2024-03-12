Submit Release
Coherent to Host OFC Investor Briefing on March 26, 2024

PITTSBURGH, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers, announced today that the company will host an investor briefing on Tuesday, March 26, from 1:30 pm to 3:00 pm ET at the Optical Fiber Communication (OFC) Conference in San Diego, California. The briefing also will be accessible via webcast. The briefing will focus on the company’s optical communications market and will include discussion of market trends, products, technologies, and competitive positioning. The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session.

Participants

  • Dr. Chuck Mattera - Chair and CEO
  • Dr. Giovanni Barbarossa - Chief Strategy Officer and President, Materials Segment
  • Dr. Julie Sheridan Eng - Chief Technology Officer
  • Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi - Chief Marketing Officer
  • Sunny Sun - President, Networking Segment
  • Dr. Lee Xu - Executive VP, Datacom Transceivers
  • Dr. Beck Mason - Executive VP, Telecommunications
  • Matthias Berger - VP and Chief Technologist, Coherent Transceivers

If you would like to attend, please register here. The real-time webcast can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Coherent’s website at coherent.com/company/investor-relations/financial-webcasts. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website following the conclusion of the event.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

Contact

Paul Silverstein
VP, Investor Relations
investor.relations@coherent.com


