NATIONAL SHIPPING AND LOGISTIC CAPABILITIES ELEVATED: STEEL COMMANDER EXPANDS WITH NEW NASHUA, NEW HAMPSHIRE FACILITY

Steel Commander Corp. Nashua New Hampshire Facility Operational

New Nashua Facility Will Enhance Steel Commander Corp's Operations and Supply Chain Efficiency.

NASHUA, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steel Commander Corp, a leading steel building company, proudly announces the grand opening of its latest office location in Nashua, New Hampshire. Strategically positioned to fortify its supply chain and bolster shipping services nationally, this expansion marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth trajectory.

The newly unveiled facility underscores Steel Commander Corp’s commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and ensuring seamless delivery of its premium steel building solutions to clients throughout the region. With an expanded presence in Nashua, the company is poised to meet the escalating demand for its products and services with heightened agility and responsiveness.

“Our decision to establish a presence in Nashua is driven by our unwavering dedication to serving our customers with unparalleled efficiency and convenience,” remarked Shawn Fisher, President and CEO of Steel Commander Corp. “This strategic expansion empowers us to optimize our shipping and logistics capabilities, thereby accelerating our ability to meet the evolving needs of our clients across the United States. Customers located in Louisville Kentucky, Manchester New Hampshire, Charlotte, North Carolina, Jacksonville Florida, Phoenix Arizona and Billings Montana will further benefit from Steel Commander’s new logistic capabilities and services.”

Located near major transportation arteries, the new facility serves as a new hub for Steel Commander Corp’s distribution network, enabling streamlined coordination of shipments and expediting delivery timelines. By leveraging state-of-the-art logistics infrastructure and adopting best practices in supply chain management, the company aims to set new benchmarks for reliability and customer satisfaction in the steel building industry.

Steel Commander Corp’s expansion into Nashua also signifies its steadfast commitment to fostering economic growth and job creation within the local community. The establishment of the new office has already generated employment opportunities, with plans for further recruitment in the pipeline as operations ramp up.

In addition to fortifying its supply chain resilience and bolstering shipping services, the Nashua facility will serve as a dynamic hub for collaboration, innovation, and customer engagement. Equipped with cutting-edge technologies and staffed by a team of seasoned professionals, the office will provide clients with personalized support and expert guidance throughout the project lifecycle.

As Steel Commander Corp embarks on this exciting new chapter of expansion and growth, the company remains dedicated to upholding its core values of integrity, excellence, and customer-centricity. With the launch of its Nashua facility, Steel Commander Corp is poised to redefine the standards of excellence in the steel building industry while solidifying its position as a trusted partner for clients across the United States.

About Steel Commander Corp.

Steel Commander Corp, with its corporate headquarters located in Boca Raton, FL, is a leading, all-American Steel Building manufacturer shipping factory direct to all US territories offering a combination of expertise, innovation, and dedication to quality and customer satisfaction. Steel Commander Corp offers a comprehensive range of solutions for the commercial, industrial, residential, garage, storage, and other industries with a combined experience of over 60 years.

For more information about Steel Commander Corp, please visit www.steelcommandercorp.com.



Steel Commander Corp Introduction