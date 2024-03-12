eGain to Participate in the Annual Roth Conference on March 18, 2024

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), a knowledge automation platform for customer engagement, today announced that CEO Ashu Roy and CFO Eric Smit will be hosting meetings with investors on March 18, 2024 at the 36th Annual Roth Conference taking place March 17-19, 2024 in Dana Point, California.



For additional information, or to schedule a meeting with eGain management, please contact either your ROTH representative, or MKR Investor Relations, eGain’s investor relations firm, at egan@mkr-group.com .

