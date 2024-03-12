Quickbase and Aeries Technology Enter Strategic Partnership to Enhance Global Technology and Innovation

BANGALORE, India, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeries Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AERT), a global professional services and consulting partner, today announced a new strategic partnership with Quickbase, a prominent, dynamic work management platform. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Quickbase's strategy to harness world-class talent and provide top-tier technical expertise to its customers, positioning Quickbase as a global driver of technology and innovation.

Driving Innovation and Growth

Through this collaboration with Aeries, Quickbase will streamline operations, enhance productivity, and drive growth across various functions including Professional Services, Customer Success, Tech Support, Finance, Business Applications, Sales Operations and Data Analytics. With Aeries as an innovation partner, Quickbase will establish efficiencies and bolster global technology for its engineering practices, tapping into India's vast pool of exceptional talent. This collaboration provides engineers the opportunity to engage with cutting-edge low/no code technology stacks, utilizing best practices to accelerate digital transformation and create exceptional solutions that are in line with Quickbase’s objectives and strategic direction.

Dalan Winbush, Chief Information Officer of Quickbase, shared his enthusiasm: "This partnership with Aeries Technology is pivotal for Quickbase as we expand our innovative capabilities with a new establishment in Bangalore, India. This collaboration underscores our dedication to empowering organizations with digital transformation through intuitive and powerful business applications. Working alongside Aeries promises to spark innovation and highlight the exceptional talent and potential within the region."

A Strategic Collaboration

Aeries Technology, known for its innovative solutions and services in the Technology, Business Process Management and Digital Transformation arena, brings to the partnership a wealth of experience and a strong presence in the Indian tech landscape. "Joining forces with Quickbase to enhance their capabilities aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver unparalleled value and innovation to our clients," said Ajay Khare, Chief Operating Officer - Americas and CRO, Aeries. "We are excited to embark on this journey together and set new benchmarks in the industry in higher operational effectiveness, greater flexibility and consistent, guaranteed cost efficiencies."

About Quickbase

Quickbase is the first application platform built for Dynamic Work Management, empowering more than 6,000 global organizations to bring together people, processes, and data into one centralized location. The Quickbase platform enhances productivity and reduces Gray Work, the time lost when searching for data and information, by connecting everything through a single source of truth. With automated workflows and granular permissions, the right people will have access to the right information, mitigating risk, reducing waste, and trimming unexpected costs. Named one of Inc.’s Best Businesses of 2022, Quickbase was founded in 1999 and is based in Boston (MA). For more information, visit www.quickbase.com. Quickbase – All together now.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology (Nasdaq: AERT) is a global professional services and consulting partner for businesses in transformation mode and their stakeholders, including private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, with customized engagement models that are designed to provide the right mix of deep vertical specialty, functional expertise, and digital systems and solutions to scale, optimize and transform a client’s business operations. Founded in 2012, Aeries Technology now has over 1,600 professionals specializing in Technology Services and Solutions, Business Process Management, and Digital Transformation initiatives, geared towards providing tailored solutions to drive business success. Aeries Technology’s approach to staffing and developing its workforce has earned it the Great Place to Work Certification.

