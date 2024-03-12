Phunware Reports Full Year 2023 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“Phunware” or “the Company”), the leading provider of patented wayfinding and mobile engagement solutions for mobile that enables brands to engage, manage and monetize anyone anywhere, today announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023.



“Our company today is dramatically stronger than the one we talked about in November,” said Mike Snavely, CEO of Phunware. “With management changes, a reduction in our cost structure and marked improvements to the balance sheet we’ve moved into executing on our vision. We have significant traction with existing and new accounts and a new vision of how we’re serving our markets. We’ll share our plans on the earnings call and beyond.”

Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Net revenues from continuing operations for the year totaled $4.8 million

Impairment of remaining goodwill of $25.8 million

Lyte Technologies business was classified as a discontinued operation in 2023

Net loss from continuing operations was $(41.9) million, excluding the goodwill impairment it would have been $(16.1) million.

Net loss was $(52.8) million

Net loss from continuing operations per share was $(17.62)

Net loss from discontinued operations per share was $(4.56)

1:50 reverse stock split effectuated February 26, 2024, received retroactive treatment in the 2023 and prior financial statements, which is reflected in the loss per share numbers above

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(15.5) million

Recent Business Highlights and Notable Corporate Developments

“In late 2023 and into early 2024, we strategically reshaped our operating costs and stabilized our balance sheet to prepare for future growth,” said Phunware CFO Troy Reisner. “Our strategic cost-cutting initiatives have significantly reduced our expected cash burn for 2024, and, through equity raises in early 2024, we have significantly bolstered our balance sheet and eliminated outstanding debt. We are confident that we have the tools for supporting and investing in the business and future growth initiatives.”

Conference Call Information

Phunware management will host a conference call today (March 12, 2024) at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 888-506-0062 in the United States, or 973-528-0011 from international locations with access code: 912114. The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at investors.phunware.com.

About Phunware, Inc.

Phunware’s mission is to foster an ecosystem where digital interactions enable a more engaged, interactive, and valuable experience for all stakeholders. We are redefining connectivity by ensuring the widespread adoption of our technologies amongst brands, mobile consumers, partners, digital asset holders, and market participants.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share information)



December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 3,934 $ 1,955 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $86 and $10 at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively 550 835 Digital assets 75 10,137 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 374 608 Current assets of discontinued operation 28 3,328 Total current assets 4,961 16,863 Property and equipment, net 40 192 Goodwill — 25,766 Right-of-use asset 1,451 2,301 Other assets 276 325 Non-current assets of discontinued operation — 9,388 Total assets 6,728 54,835 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,836 $ 7,278 Accrued expenses 437 2,741 Lease liability 629 696 Deferred revenue 1,258 1,531 PhunCoin deposits 1,202 1,202 Current maturities of long-term debt, net 4,936 9,667 Warrant liability — 256 Current liabilities of discontinued operation 205 2,206 Total current liabilities 16,503 25,577 Deferred tax liability — — Deferred revenue 651 1,274 Lease liability 1,031 1,928 Non-current liabilities of discontinued operation — 1,175 Total liabilities 18,185 29,954 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2023 and 2022; 3,851,448 and 2,063,074 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively — — Treasury stock at cost; 10,130 and 0 shares at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively (502 ) — Additional paid-in capital 292,467 275,572 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (418 ) (472 ) Accumulated deficit (303,004 ) (250,219 ) Total stockholders’ equity (11,457 ) 24,881 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity 6,728 54,835







Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(In thousands, except share and per share information)



Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Net revenues $ 4,832 $ 6,521 Cost of revenues 3,146 3,012 Gross profit 1,686 3,509 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 3,329 4,114 General and administrative 13,780 17,277 Research and development 4,449 6,149 Impairment of goodwill 25,819 — Total operating expenses 47,377 27,540 Operating loss (45,691 ) (24,031 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (1,733 ) (2,406 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (237 ) — Impairment of digital assets (50 ) (22,911 ) Fair value adjustment for warrant liabilities 256 3,349 Gain on sale of digital currencies 5,310 367 Other income, net 230 211 Total other income (expense) 3,776 (21,390 ) Loss before taxes (41,915 ) (45,421 ) Income tax expense (29 ) (4 ) Net loss from continuing operations (41,944 ) (45,425 ) Net loss from discontinued operation, net of $0 taxes (10,841 ) (5,469 ) Net loss (52,785 ) (50,894 ) Cumulative translation adjustment 54 (120 ) Comprehensive loss $ (52,731 ) $ (51,014 ) Net loss from continuing operations per share, basic and diluted $ (17.62 ) $ (22.95 ) Net loss from discontinued operations per share, basic and diluted $ (4.56 ) $ (2.76 ) Weighted-average common shares used to compute loss per share, basic and diluted 2,379,972 1,979,634







Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)



Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Operating activities Net loss from continuing operations $ (41,944 ) $ (45,425 ) Net loss from discontinued operation (10,841 ) (5,469 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Accretion of debt discount and amortization of deferred financing costs 1,136 1,034 Gain on change in fair value of warrant liability (256 ) (3,349 ) Gain on sales of digital currencies (5,310 ) (367 ) Impairment of digital assets 50 22,911 Impairment of goodwill and other long lived assets 25,887 — Stock-based compensation 4,071 3,009 Other adjustments 1,285 441 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 235 2 Prepaid expenses and other assets 283 26 Accounts payable 558 726 Accrued expenses (1,246 ) (987 ) Lease liability payments (959 ) (794 ) Deferred revenue (896 ) (318 ) Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations (27,947 ) (28,560 ) Cash flows from operating activities - discontinued operation 9,512 1,704 Net cash used by operating activities (18,435 ) (26,856 ) Investing activities Proceeds received from sale of digital assets 15,390 1,282 Purchases of digital assets — (923 ) Capital expenditures — (242 ) Cash flows used in investing activities - continuing operations 15,390 117 Cash flows used in investing activities - discontinued operation (8 ) (2,375 ) Net cash used in investing activities 15,382 (2,258 ) Financing activities Proceeds from borrowings, net of issuance costs — 11,795 Payments on borrowings (5,057 ) (8,066 ) Proceeds from sales of common stock, net of issuance costs 10,476 4,298 Treasury stock repurchases (502 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 58 28 Net cash provided by financing activities - continuing operations 4,975 8,055 Effect of exchange rate on cash and restricted cash 57 (123 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and restricted cash 1,979 (21,182 ) Cash and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 1,955 23,137 Cash and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 3,934 $ 1,955





Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Interest paid $ 1,215 $ 957 Income taxes paid $ — $ — Supplemental disclosure of non-cash information Issuance of common stock for payment on 2022 Promissory Note $ 1,800 $ — Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations $ — $ 3,053 Non-cash exchange of digital assets $ 557 $ 906 Issuance of common stock in connection with acquisition of Lyte Technology, Inc. $ — $ 3,064 Issuance of common stock under the 2018 employee stock purchase plan previously accrued $ 48 $ 214 Issuance of common stock for payment of earned bonus and consulting fees $ 434 $ —





Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation

Our non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") (our "non-GAAP financial measures"). Our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. They are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to revenue or net loss, as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other businesses. Our non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations include: (i) non-cash compensation is and will remain a key element of our overall long-term incentive compensation package, although we exclude it as an expense when evaluating its ongoing operating performance for a particular period, (ii) our non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect the impact of certain charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of ongoing operations, and (iii) other companies in our industry may calculate our non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

We compensate for these limitations to our non-GAAP financial measures by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using our non-GAAP financial measures only for supplemental purposes. Our non-GAAP financial measures include adjustments for items that may not occur in future periods. However, we believe these adjustments are appropriate because the amounts recognized can vary significantly from period to period, do not directly relate to the ongoing operations of our business and complicate comparisons of our internal operating results and operating results of other peer companies over time. Each of the normal recurring adjustments and other adjustments described in this paragraph help management with a measure of our operating performance over time by removing items that are not related to day-to-day operations or are non-cash expenses.





Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except percentages)



Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 (in thousands) Net loss from continuing operations $ (41,944 ) $ (45,425 ) Add back: Depreciation 84 50 Add back: Interest expense 1,733 2,406 Add back: Income tax expense 29 4 EBITDA (40,098 ) (42,965 ) Add back: Stock-based compensation 4,071 3,009 Add back: Loss on extinguishment of debt 237 — Add back: Impairment of digital assets 50 22,911 Add back: Impairment of goodwill 25,819 — Less: Fair value adjustment for warrant liabilities (256 ) (3,349 ) Less: Gain on sale of digital assets (5,310 ) (367 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (15,487 ) $ (20,761 )





December 31, 2023 2022 (in thousands, except percentages) Gross profit $ 1,686 $ 3,509 Add back: Stock-based compensation 447 210 Adjusted gross profit $ 2,133 $ 3,719 Adjusted gross margin 44.1 % 57.0 %





