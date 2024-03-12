Judge Theodore T. Sandberg Investiture March 8, 2024 Photos

The formal Investiture Ceremony for Judge Theodore T. Sandberg was held on Friday, March 8, 2024 at the Grand Forks County Courthouse. Several North Dakota Supreme Court Justices were present as well as federal judges, district judges from across Unit 1 (NEJD and NECJD) and a municipal judge. Judge Sandberg attended UND Law School, graduating in 1997. He worked as a prosecutor in Detroit, Michigan before returning to North Dakota. He was admitted to the N.D. bar in 2009 and worked in private practice and most recently as senior partner of a Grand Forks law firm, concentrating on criminal defense and general litigation. Governor Doug Burgum appointed Judge Sandberg to fill a judicial vacancy created in the Northeast Central Judicial District upon the retirement of Judge Lolita Hartl Romanick.

The Honorable Judge Donald Hager, above, presided over the investiture.

Ryan Norrell, General Counsel for Governor Doug Burgum, was present on behalf of the Governor and discussed how Judge Sandberg’s positive nature and even temperament to be perfectly suitable for the position.

Federal Judge Peter Welte discussed the branches of government and the great importance of the separation of power as well as the need for sound, reasoned, thoughtful judgments that are impartial and neutral without favor or bias to either party.

Judge Welte then had the honor of swearing Judge Sandberg in with the official oath of office, with Judge Sandberg's wife, Elizabeth looking on.

Rob Manly, State Bar Association of North Dakota (SBAND) Treasurer, presented a gavel to Judge Sandberg on behalf of SBAND and commented on Judge Sandberg’s history of public service – both through service in the Navy and also through board and volunteer work

Judge Sandberg ended the ceremony expressing his appreciation for the opportunity to serve the courts in this capacity and thanking those who were part of his growth and learning.