Top leader of Laos applauds Hà Nội - Vientiane cooperation

VIETNAM, March 12 -

VIENTIANE General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith received a delegation of Hà Nội led by Đinh Tiến Dũng, Politburo member of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, in Vientiane on March 12.

Briefing his host on the outcomes of the talks between the Hà Nội and Vientiane delegations, Dũng said the fruitful cooperation between the two capital cities is one of the vivid demonstrations of the Việt Nam - Laos special traditional friendship.

He affirmed that Hà Nội will continue coordinating closely with Vientiane to effectively carry out the agreements reached by leaders of the two Parties and the two States, along with the deals between the two capitals.

The Lao leader spoke highly of the outcomes of Dũng’s talks with Secretary of the Vientiane Party Committee Anouphap Tounalom, along with the two cities’ partnerships under their cooperation agreement for 2022 - 2025, especially Hà Nội’s practical assistance to the Lao side.

He voiced his belief that Hà Nội and Vientiane will continue productively implementing their cooperation agreement and carry out new cooperation areas in an increasingly effective manner. He also called on Hà Nội to actively share its experience in the Party and political system building as well as other fields with Lao localities.

The top leader of Laos noted that he believed the two capital cities’ friendship and cooperation will become a role model of the two countries’ locality-to-locality cooperation, thus contributing to the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos.

Also on March 12, the Hà Nội delegation attended the inauguration ceremony of the headquarters of the Justice Department and the Procuracy of Vientiane. The project, invested with US$3 million, is a gift from the Party organisation, administration, and people of Hà Nội to their Vientiane counterparts.

The same day, the delegation took part in the Hà Nội - Vientiane tourism and trade promotion programme 2024. VNA/VNS