Governor Abbott Hosts Australian Ambassador Rudd, German Minister Hoffmeister-Kraut In Austin

March 12, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott yesterday met with the Australian Ambassador to the United States Dr. Kevin Rudd and the German Minister for Economic Affairs, Labour, and Tourism of Baden-Württemberg Dr. Nicole Hoffmeister-Kraut at the Texas Capitol.

During the two meetings, the Governor discussed bolstering Texas’ international economic partnerships with Australia and Germany and highlighted Texas as the premier destination for companies from around the world to do business.



Governor Abbott first met with Ambassador Rudd where he discussed shared interests between the Texas and Australian economies, pointing to a number of Australian energy, biotech, and artificial intelligence (AI) companies choosing to relocate and expand in Texas. The Governor also touted Texas’ robust energy industry, mentioning the state’s position as America’s leader in oil, gas, wind-power generation, and utility-scale solar production.



The Governor and Ambassador also explored ways Texas and Australia can collaborate in the semiconductor industry, noting the importance of this economic relationship to help bolster national security interests in both Australia and the United States



Later in the day, Governor Abbott met with Minister Hoffmeister-Kraut to discuss strengthening the unique economic relationship between Texas and Germany. During the meeting, the Governor championed Texas’ business-friendly and favorable regulatory climate that continues to attract companies in critical industries like AI, renewable energy, and auto manufacturing. Governor Abbott and Minister Hoffmeister-Kraut also emphasized the importance of maintaining their ongoing partnership in the semiconductor industry for their respective nation’s national security interests.



Additionally, Governor Abbott and Minister Hoffmeister-Kraut shared ways Texas’ all-of-the-above energy strategy can help support Germany’s energy needs. The Governor lauded Texas as the leading state for liquified natural gas (LNG) exports and noted the importance of continued collaboration between Texas and Germany in the energy industry.



Australia is a vital ally, partner, and friend of Texas. In 2023, Texas trade with Australia totaled $4.2 billion, and Texas ranked third in exports to Australia among the U.S. states. In the last decade, Australian companies have invested in 61 projects in Texas that are expected to generate $2.5 billion in capital expenditures and create over 4,000 Texas jobs.



Germany is a leading trade partner with Texas. In 2023, Texas trade with Germany totaled $18.9 billion, and Texas ranked No. 1 in exports to Germany among the U.S. states. In the last decade, German companies have invested in 145 projects in Texas that are expected to generate nearly $12 billion in capital expenditures and create over 12,800 Texas jobs.

