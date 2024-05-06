House of Craven Auction House Expands Fleet of Commercial Vehicles for Auction Delivery in South Florida!

House of Craven | Luxury Auction House Fleet of Commercial Vehicles

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- House of Craven has purchased a new International DuraStar 4300 for Auction Delivery and Pick-Up of Luxury Consignment Items in South Florida over $500 in value. House of Craven accepts consignments by appointment, and Consignors are free to drop off your items personally by scheduling an appointment at our West Palm Beach Warehouse located at 4421 Annette Street, Unit 09, West Palm Beach, FL 33409. If a Consignor needs assistance shipping items, House of Craven Auction House can also recommend local, national and international shippers our clients have used successfully bid and fully paid for items. If the Consignor is within thirty (30) miles of the West Palm Beach warehouse, we charge a fee of $175.

For an Estate or Moving Services, please contact us for a quote.

ABOUT US:

House of Craven is headquartered in Miami, Florida, but is rapidly expanding – with plans to open several regional offices throughout the United States in 2024 | 2025. Beyond the recent West Palm Beach, Florida commercial real estate acquisitions, House of Craven plans to open an office in Charleston | Kiawah Island, South Carolina in 2024.

CONTACT US:

W: www.houseofcraven.com

E: craven@houseofcraven.com

Free iOS and Android APP: Available for Free Download

House of Craven | Warehouse

4421 Annette Street

West Palm Beach, FL

Note: By Appointment Only. Auction Pick-Up or Consignment Drop-off.

LICENSING:

FL Auction License Number: AU5441

FL Auction Business License Number: AB4103

SC Auction License Number: 4915

SC Auction Business License Number: 4246 (Auction Firm)