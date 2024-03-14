TouchPoint One A-GAME Hoops 2024 Tips Off - Supercharging Contact Center Performance Through Gamified Leadership
Executive Competition and Workforce-Wide Engagement Take CX Excellence Center Court
A-GAME Leagues is a strategic weapon that aligns every person's motivations around delivering exceptional customer service. The thrill of competition becomes inseparable from business impact.”INDIANAPOLIS, IN, USA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TouchPoint One, the pioneering force in gamification for workforce performance optimization, today unveiled the 2024 basketball-themed edition of its powerhouse A-GAME Leagues Contact Center Performance Challenge. A-GAME Leagues uses sports tournaments, island-hopping expeditions, magical quests, and other immersive themes to transform large, diverse customer contact operations into aligned, engaged, performance leaders. This year's A-GAME Hoops 2024 introduces innovative new features that place senior leadership squarely in the gamification arena, fostering unparalleled engagement, accountability, and competitive spirit across all organizational levels.
"The bar for exceptional customer experience continues to rise exponentially," said Greg Salvato, CEO of TouchPoint One. "Merely tracking metrics is no longer enough - companies must create environments where employees feel genuinely connected to outcomes. A-GAME Hoops 2024 transforms leadership from a spectator role into an exhilarating game of strategy, competition and hands-on engagement."
The heart of this year's A-GAME Hoops is the Xtreme League, where senior executives draft and manage "fantasy" agent teams, competing head-to-head while being measured on leadership effectiveness metrics like team performance, engagement, attrition, and employee satisfaction scores. Dedicated dashboards allow Xtreme owners to monitor their teams' standing, wager on matchups, boost their owner Power Rankings, and engage directly with frontline staff.
What's New in A-GAME Hoops 2024:
• Enhanced Leadership Engagement: Building on insights from our groundbreaking "Leadership Unleashed" series, A-GAME Hoops 2024 emphasizes direct executive involvement, encouraging senior leaders to actively participate in the gamification experience, fostering a culture of trust and accountability, and enhancing team dynamics.
• Strategic Performance Alignment: Leveraging advanced analytics and AI, A-GAME Hoops 2024 aligns employee engagement activities with both behavioral and outcome-based key performance indicators (KPIs), ensuring that gamification efforts directly contribute to organizational goals and customer satisfaction.
• Innovative Engagement Mechanics: Introducing new game mechanics and challenges that not only engage but also educate and develop participants, A-GAME Hoops 2024 is set to redefine what it means to work and excel in a contact center environment.
"Accountability and fun are too often seen as incompatible in the workplace," said Clint Jarboe, TouchPoint One game mechanics technology specialist. "With Xtreme League, we've created a high-stakes environment where leaders quite literally have skin in the game. Winning is synonymous with stellar leadership."
At the heart of A-GAME Leagues is the seamless integration of data from a variety of sources, including cloud and on-premises applications, data warehouses, and more. This data informs a holistic performance and game scoring framework that is as strategic as it is engaging. Advanced UX design ensures that player, team, and league dashboards are not only informative but also immersive, enhancing the game experience and its impact on real-world performance.
"A-GAME Leagues isn't just about tapping into the power of play," added Salvato. "It's a strategic weapon that aligns every person's motivations around delivering exceptional customer service. The thrill of competition becomes inseparable from business impact. The quest for the ultimate CX title starts now!"
First round action for both the Xtreme and Classic Leagues commences March 18th, with playoffs extending through early May. Organizations interested in learning more about A-GAME Hoops 2024 can visit the TouchPoint One website, schedule a demo, and follow us on Twitter @TouchPoint_One and on LinkedIn.
About TouchPoint One
TouchPoint One pioneers innovative workforce performance solutions that fuse human-centric design with artificial intelligence. Our flagship Acuity platform redefines employee engagement through personalized motivation, strategic gamification, and immersive dashboards that cultivate competition and alignment with organizational goals. By seamlessly blending cutting-edge technologies, insightful analytics, and enterprise data integrations, TouchPoint One empowers companies to unlock their teams' full potential, foster meaningful leadership connections, and deliver unparalleled customer experiences. Explore the future of workforce optimization at https://www.touchpointone.com
