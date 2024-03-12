MDC and NDA invite landowners to March 26 webinar on CWD

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the National Deer Association (NDA) invite landowners and others interested in managing deer on their properties to join their free 2024 Missouri Deer Management Webinar Series via Zoom.

Join MDC and NDA staff online on March 26 at 6 p.m. for the first Zoom webinar on Deer Management in the Presence of CWD. Staff will discuss the current status of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in Missouri white-tailed deer, what steps are being taken to manage the disease, and how hunters and landowners can help limit its impacts on local deer herds. This live Zoom webinar will begin with a presentation from an MDC deer biologist, followed by questions and answers with MDC and NDA staff.

Save this link and click on it March 26 at 6 p.m. to join the free, live Zoom webinar on Deer Management in the Presence of CWD: short.mdc.mo.gov/4XU.

For those who have not previously used Zoom on their selected device, click the link ahead of time and follow the prompts to install the free Zoom software.

MDC and NDA will also offer additional free, live Zoom webinars as part of their Missouri Deer Management Webinar Series. All are welcome to participate. Save these links and click on them at the scheduled time to join:

Learn more about deer management at https://mdc.mo.gov/your-property/improve-your-property/wildlife-management/deer-management.