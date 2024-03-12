Saskatchewan Proclaims March as Rendez-vous de la Francophonie 2024

CANADA, March 13 - Released on March 12, 2024

Today, Minister Responsible for Francophone Affairs, Laura Ross, proclaimed March as "Rendez-vous de la Francophonie 2024" in Saskatchewan during a special ceremony at the Saskatchewan legislature. This annual event, celebrated nationwide, continues to promote Francophone culture and the French language, coinciding with the International Day of La Francophonie on March 20.

"This March, we urge Saskatchewan residents to learn more about the unique and profound cultural legacy crafted by our Fransaskois community," Ross said. "Rendez-vous calls us to not just acknowledge, but to celebrate their invaluable contributions, underscoring the vibrant mosaic that defines our province's identity."

As Saskatchewan marks the 26th anniversary of Rendez-vous celebrations, communities across the province are gearing up for a month filled with exploration and excitement under this year's theme, "Launch into Discovery." From vibrant local concerts showcasing Francophone artists, to events like flag raising ceremonies, winter carnivals and live performances from local French artists, along with the camaraderie of curling matches, there's something for everyone to discover and enjoy through the festivities.

"We invite anyone and everyone to take in the many public events being held across the province in March," Assemblée communautaire fransaskoise President Denis Simard said. "Les Rendez-vous de la francophonie" is an excellent opportunity to reunite with, or to discover, Saskatchewan's thriving Fransaskois culture."

To discover events near you, visit the calendar section of the Rendez-vous de la Francophonie website at www.rvf.ca, available in both English and French.

For information on French-language services provided by the Government of Saskatchewan, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/bonjour.

