Chaiz and FIXD Announce Strategic Partnership to Protect Millions of Americans from Unexpected Auto Repair Bills
Chaiz and FIXD combine forces to help ease the pain of dealing with dreaded auto maintenance issuesAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chaiz, the nation’s only comparison site for vehicle service contracts, and FIXD, the nation’s leading seller of car diagnostic tools, are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership, combining forces to give millions of car owners greater peace of mind when it comes to auto ownership. Chaiz has embedded their technology directly on the FIXD website and app, allowing consumers to seamlessly purchase a vehicle service contract, commonly known as an extended car warranty, in order to save thousands of dollars by avoiding out of pocket expenses.
The partnership between Chaiz and FIXD brings together two innovative companies with a shared vision of saving consumers on car repairs through cutting-edge technology and exceptional service. By combining FIXD’s state-of-the-art diagnostic services and Chaiz's highly-rated vehicle breakdown coverage, the collaboration promises to deliver unparalleled convenience and peace of mind to car owners.
"We are thrilled to partner with FIXD to offer their savvy customers comprehensive vehicle breakdown protection. Chaiz and FIXD have a common goal: to educate consumers about their car’s health and to save them money on costly repair bills”, said Ryan Hartman, Cofounder and CMO of Chaiz. "Enabling consumers to use technology is a core principle of both of our businesses. You used to have to get an extended warranty in person at a dealership. Now there’s Chaiz. You used to have to rely on your mechanic to tell you what’s wrong with your vehicle. Now there’s FIXD. Our partnership saves time and money for auto owners.”
Likewise, John Gattuso, CEO of FIXD, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "At FIXD, we make car ownership as simple, easy, and affordable as possible by providing drivers with tools and resources to help provide peace-of-mind and save money over the life of their car. Teaming up with Chaiz allows us to leverage cutting-edge technology to deliver even greater value to car owners, ensuring that their cars remain healthy, well-maintained and protected against costly repairs."
The partnership between Chaiz and FIXD represents a significant step forward in the evolution of auto technology and car care. Together, the two companies are poised to set new standards for convenience, cost-savings, and reliability in the auto care and protection industry.
About Chaiz:
Chaiz started with the dream of empowering drivers across America to have affordable coverage in the event of a mechanical failure. With their fully digital platform, Chaiz customers save an average of $1,700 versus in-person or call center options. Chaiz has built a user-friendly comparison site that improves customer care and transparency so that the customer can get the protection that fits their vehicle and their budget. With Chaiz, drivers can get quotes in seconds without having to enter their phone number or email address, so no need to worry about spam calls and emails. For more information please visit www.chaiz.com.
About FIXD:
FIXD is on a mission to make car ownership as simple, easy, and affordable as possible. Democratizing the $65B auto repair and maintenance industry in the U.S. by making complex car information accessible and easy to understand by all. By translating car problems into plain, simple terms, telling drivers the cost of a repair, and providing on-call support from expert mechanics, FIXD gives drivers the tools and resources to save money over the life of their car.y. Established in 2014, FIXD has sold over 3 million devices and done more than 100 million vehicle scans. For more information please visit www.fixd.com.
Ryan Hartman
Chaiz
+1 703-966-3613
ryan@chaiz.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube