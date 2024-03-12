Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,755 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,482 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ivey Offers Statement on Passing of Former Alabama Congressman Terry Everett

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday offered the following statement upon receiving word of the passing of former Congressman Terry Everett:

“I am saddened to share word of the passing of longtime Alabama Congressman Terry Everett.

“Congressman Everett passed away peacefully in his sleep this morning at his home in Rehobeth.  Terry tirelessly served the people of southeast Alabama and his native Wiregrass with distinction for eight terms in Congress.  During his time on Capitol Hill, he was one of the strongest voices for Alabama’s military bases, active duty personnel, and veterans.  He was also a stalwart advocate for Alabama farmers and small businesses.

“Alabama greatly benefitted from his leadership and his devotion to public service.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to Terry’s family, friends and former staff.   Accordingly, I am directing the flags at the Alabama Capitol Complex and the flags in AL-02 immediately be lowered until the day of his interment.”

The governor’s flag directive is attached.

###

You just read:

Governor Ivey Offers Statement on Passing of Former Alabama Congressman Terry Everett

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more