Helping Children Navigate Life’s Challenges: T.J. Finn's "The Grand Adventures of Liam the Lamb "
A Children’s Book Series Addressing Mental HealthBASTROP, TX, USA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- T. J. Finn, M.Ed., LPC-A, author of the transformative books, "The Glass is Refillable and Journey into You" and “There is a Dinosaur in my Whirlpool Bath.” has released a children’s book series, “The Grand Adventures of Liam the Lamb” which addresses mental health issues for children and gives parents the information they need to help their children navigate life’s challenges. The books are available on Amazon, and as an e-book on Amazon Kindle.
Finn's motivation for writing this book series stems from her own experiences raising her little lamb, Liam. In 2021, Finn lost her 26-year-old daughter, Tiffany, to stage 4 melanoma cancer, and she is now raising her grandson, Liam, who was age 4 at the time of his mother’s passing. “I turned my grief into motivation and drive for helping others.” Says Finn. “This book series covers common mental health topics that children deal with such as grief, anxiety, and fear in today’s world.”
The book characters, quirky zoo animals, create a world known as Zoohaven, where they navigate through the same life challenges as human children. Each of the unique characters, illustrated by Finn, are named after little’s in her own life. As a mother of eight and a grandmother of six Finn says, “I have plenty of inspiration to draw from. Although our lives may be very different in many aspects, we all share the human condition. We all navigate through the same issues in life.”
Finn encourages parents to read the books to their children, and let the book content open up a dialog about the topic. Each book has a parent section in the back that offers practical mental health advice that parents can use to help their children deal with the issue, along with a resource section for additional information on the topic.
"The Grand Adventures of Liam the Lamb" promises to be a mental health learning tool for children, parents, educators, and mental health professionals.
T.J. Finn holds an M.Ed. in Human Development and Counseling and hold an LPC-Associates license and works in private practice in Texas, offering counseling services in Texas, while pursuing her Ph.D. in counselor education and supervision.
