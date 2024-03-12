Press briefing with the Minister for Financial Markets and the President of FATF

SWEDEN, March 12 - On Wednesday, 13 March, Minister for Financial Markets Niklas Wykman and the President of Financial Task Force (FATF) T. Raja Kumar will hold a press briefing.

Time: 13 March 2024 at 14:00

Place: In person only. Journalists who have registered in advance may attend in person at Regeringens pressrum (entrance at Drottninggatan 1).

Practical information: Advance registration is required by 12.30 on 13 March via email to Elin Drysén (see press contact below). Please provide your name, the name of your editorial office, and the capacity in which you wish to attend (reporter or photographer). Please also attach your press credentials.

Admittance from 13.30 (30 minutes before the press press briefing begins). Attendance is subject to available space.