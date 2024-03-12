Breakthroughs in Immunopsychiatry Take Center Stage at the Inflammatory Brain Disorders Conference
VIRTUALLY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In partnership with Neuroimmune Institute, Neuroimmune Foundation proudly announces the return of its highly anticipated conference focused on Inflammatory Brain Disorders, set to occur virtually on June 22 – 23, 2024. Internationally renowned experts, researchers, and healthcare professionals from around the globe will convene online to delve into cutting-edge research, innovative treatments, and collaborative initiatives aimed at advancing the understanding and management of these complex conditions to improve outcomes for individuals living with these conditions. This event will spotlight the latest advances in the rapidly evolving field of immunopsychiatry and recent research breakthroughs in Pediatric Acute-onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome (PANS).
The conference will highlight a paradigm shift in medicine and the newfound recognition of immune dysregulation in some patients with OCD, psychosis, depression, anxiety, schizophrenia, and mental health conditions previously viewed solely through the lens of psychiatry.
Attendees can expect a fresh perspective on mental health, with presentations on the role of neuroinflammation in some psychiatric deteriorations, the impact of immune dysregulation on mental health, and therapeutic strategies that leverage immunomodulation to address symptoms that have historically been treated primarily with psychotropics.
Registration for the Inflammatory Brain Disorders Conference is now open. Researchers, clinicians, industry professionals, and impacted patients and their families are invited to attend this virtual event.
Take advantage of the opportunity to learn the latest insights from the intersection of neuroimmunology and psychiatry. Visit www.neuroimmuneinstitute.org for more information and to secure your spot.
About Neuroimmune Foundation:
Founded in 2017, Neuroimmune Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to improving outcomes for individuals with inflammatory brain conditions.
Neuroimmune Foundation has provided accredited Continuing Medical Education (CME) to over 5500 clinicians across the past five years and has served over 20,000 patients and families. Additionally, the Neuroimmune Foundation has funded two fellowships (UCSF and Stanford) and provided two grants to Stanford to research plaque microbiome in PANS and disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs) in PANS as well as funding to the Multidisciplinary Eating Disorders Research Collaborative (MEDRC) at MassGeneral Brigham (MGB) exploring inflammation-associated proteins in OCD and PANS/PANDAS.
Press passes for the conference are available upon request.
Kelly DeWeese, Executive Assistant
