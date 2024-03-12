Budget 2024 supports improvements to treatment, recovery services

CANADA, March 12 - The Province is significantly increasing the funding many service providers rely on to deliver thousands of registered or licensed treatment and recovery beds throughout B.C. as part of Budget 2024.

This will ensure essential-care providers, who serve eligible people receiving income and disability assistance, can continue to improve the mental-health and addictions treatment they provide in the face of rising cost pressures.

“Many service providers in this sector are non-profits and they are doing everything they can to stretch their dollars, while helping people along their pathway to recovery,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. “To strengthen the recovery sector and the people who rely on the care they provide, we’re increasing daily rates for licensed and registered treatment and recovery home operators by up to 67%. This investment is to make sure recovery homes can continue to improve the quality of care they provide even as they face the same cost pressures we all are feeling.”

Budget 2024 invests $117 million in new funding to sustain mental-health and addictions treatment and recovery beds, and to ensure they continue to operate and remain publicly funded. This includes $60.5 million over three years to ensure registered and licensed recovery homes continue to operate and remain available.

Daily rates at registered mental-health and substance-use homes will increase from $35.90 to $60 for registered bed-based services, and from $45 to $70 for licensed bed-based services.

The daily rate changes for eligible people receiving income and disability assistance will come into effect June 1, 2024. This rate change builds on a 2019 increase, the first in 10 years, which raised the daily rates by as much as 16%.

“Mental-health and addiction challenges are silent battles that millions face every day, usually alone,” said Sean W., a client at New Roads Therapeutic Recovery Community in Victoria. “But with organizations like New Roads, which offer a safe place to seek solace and support through counselling and other diverse therapies, I was able to find a sense of belonging and community as I continue my healing journey. More supports for places like this will create the type of healing spaces needed for so many out there suffering alone.”

Service operators must be licensed or registered under the Community Care and Assisted Living Act to receive this increased daily rate. There are more than 300 registered and licensed mental-health and addiction-recovery homes throughout the province.

“Increasing the daily rates recognizes the increasing cost of providing care in today’s world,” said Brenda Plant, chair, BC Addiction Recovery Association. “Operators have been calling for an increase so we can continue to improve the level and consistency of care throughout the sector. Now we can do that, while keeping the doors open for people who need treatment and recovery services, no matter what their financial situation.”

All licensed and registered recovery homes must comply with regulations under the Community Care and Assisted Living Act. The increase will help service providers provide more training to staff, hire more staff to support vulnerable clients and provide consistent high-quality care.

“We all want people going through mental-health and addictions treatment to have the care and support they need to recover,” said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction. “Global inflation has pushed up costs for everyone in B.C., including operators of recovery homes that provide these vital services. This additional funding will ensure that people can get the help they need.”

This announcement is part of the $215 million in Budget 2024 to support new and existing mental-health and addictions programs throughout the province. This funding builds on the historic Budget 2023 investment of more than $1 billion to ensure people living with mental-health or addiction challenges can find, access and stay connected to the care they need.

Quote:

Susan Sanderson, executive director, Realistic Success Society –

“This announcement is much needed for the addiction-recovery sector, which has been struggling to meet the growing needs of our clients. This is a very good news story that the government is moving forward to financially help operators of treatment and recovery homes. These increases are critically important to keep the consistency and quality of care for anyone seeking mental-health and addictions care.”

Quick Facts:

Since 2017, work to improve care at recovery homes includes: in 2019, the Province increased daily rates from $30.90 to $35.90 per day for registered recovery homes, and $40 to $45 per day for licensed mental-health and substance-use services; in 2021, the Province introduced new standards for registered assisted living supportive recovery services; and. as part of Budget 2023, the Province invested nearly $4.4 million over three years to increase accountability for supportive recovery residences.



Learn More:

Learn about mental-health and substance-use supports in B.C.: https://helpstartshere.gov.bc.ca/