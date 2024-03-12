Groundbreaking ceremony commemorates construction of the Shuswap (Secwépemc) Healing Centre

CANADA, March 12 - From the District of Sicamous: https://www.sicamous.ca/live-here/news/post/shuswap-secwepemc-healing-centre-groundbreaking

In the spirit of reconciliation, District of Sicamous and Splatsin té Secwépemc council members gathered today to celebrate the construction of the Shuswap (Secwépemc) Healing Centre. Construction is scheduled to begin this week at 200 Main Street.

“Today’s milestone demonstrates the importance of collaboration in bringing transformative projects to life,” said the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities. “As a result of the partnership between Sicamous and Splatsin té Secwépemc, the Shuswap Healing Centre will be an indispensable resource to the region and local Indigenous communities, providing essential health and wellness services to residents. We will continue to work with our partners to support projects that have a meaningful impact for communities across Canada.”

The Shuswap (Secwépemc) Healing Centre is designed to be a health and wellness hub for the community and region that serves generations to come. As the new home of the Sicamous Community Health Centre, the facility will include space for allied health and wellness practitioners to offer services, an area dedicated to Indigenous healing led by Splatsin té Secwépemc and a multi-functional community space. Over half of an acre of existing greenspace will be maintained for public use.

The District of Sicamous received $7.95 million in funding from the Government of Canada and the Province of British Columbia to build the $10 million health and wellness centre on Main Street. The remaining capital costs are being funded through district capital reserves.

“The Shuswap Healing Centre will improve access to quality health care close to home and ensure Sicamous’ continued development and vibrancy,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “I commend District of Sicamous for their strong partnership with Splatsin té Secwépemc and for their excellent usage of $1.73 million through the Growing Communities Fund they received from my Ministry to support this project. The Province will keep working with First Nations and local governments to help communities across the province grow in a healthy and sustainable way.”

The Government of Canada and Province of British Columbia contributed $5.92 million from the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Province is supporting the project with an additional $1.73 million through the Growing Communities Fund and $300,000 from the Ministry of Municipal Affairs.

“We’re very excited to be starting construction and are grateful to Splatsin té Secwépemc for their partnership and to our funding partners, the Government of Canada and the Province of British Columbia,” said Mayor Colleen Anderson. “Healthcare access is part of the foundation that makes a community strong. Thank you to everyone who supported and brought this project to fruition.”

As construction moves forward, there will be ongoing communication with the community about the project. The public is encouraged to subscribe to the project newsletter to receive project updates directly. Please visit www.sicamous.ca to subscribe.