SNOW INVESTOR DEADLINE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Snowflake Inc. and Announces Opportunity for Investors with Substantial Losses to Lead Case

SAN DIEGO, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) Class A common stock between September 16, 2020 and March 2, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until April 29, 2024 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Snowflake class action lawsuit. Captioned Flannery v. Snowflake Inc., No. 24-cv-01234 (N.D. Cal.), the Snowflake class action lawsuit charges Snowflake as well as certain of its top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



CASE ALLEGATIONS: Snowflake is a cloud data platform that enables its enterprise customers to consolidate data into a single source to build data-driven applications and share data.

The Snowflake class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Snowflake had systematically oversold capacity to customers which created a misleading appearance of the demand for Snowflake’s products and services; (ii) Snowflake had provided significant discounts to its customers prior to its initial public offering (“IPO”) that temporarily boosted sales but would not be sustainable after the IPO and/or necessitate platform efficiency adjustments that negatively impacted client consumption and Snowflake’s revenue and profit margins; (iii) as a result, Snowflake’s customers were poised to roll over a material amount of unused credits (and thereby cannibalize future sales) at the end of their contracts’ terms or to refuse to renew their contracts at prior consumption levels or at all; and (iv) consequently, Snowflake’s product revenue and remaining performance obligations had been artificially inflated leading up to and during the Class Period.

On March 2, 2022, Snowflake revealed that its product revenue growth rate for fiscal 2023 was projected to be slashed to a range of 65% to 67%, far below the triple-digit growth and purportedly ongoing favorable business trends highlighted by defendants during the Class Period. On a related earnings call also held on March 2, 2022, Snowflake CFO, defendant Michael P. Scarpelli, further revealed that Snowflake customers were consuming at a reduced rate, which he blamed on “platform enhancements . . . which lowered credit consumption.” On this news, the price of Snowflake Class A common stock fell nearly 28% over several trading sessions, damaging investors.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Snowflake Class A common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Snowflake class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Snowflake class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Snowflake class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Snowflake class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

