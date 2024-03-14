Internationally Acclaimed Intersection Trio to Perform at Fawn Lake May 3, 2024

Intersection Trio

Intersection Trio --- Violinist Laura Frautschi, Cellist Kristina Cooper, and Pianist /Composer John Novacek --- will be in concert at Fawn Lake on May 3, 2024.

SPOTSYLVANIA, VA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Internationally acclaimed Intersection Trio, the incomparable collaboration of Violinist Laura Frautschi, Cellist Kristina Cooper, and Pianist /Composer John Novacek, will be in concert at Fawn Lake on May 3, 2024.

“I am excited to showcase three world class musicians with a modern touch of elegance, creativity and fun, all in one with captivating stage presence,” said Michelle Kim, PAFL Artistic Director. We are looking forward to another performance where audience and performers interact to create a unique atmosphere for all.”

"Innovation Trio’s music is refreshing and exciting and I am thrilled that we are able to bring this world-class trio to Fawn Lake,” added Jim Silk, PAFL President.

About Laura Frautschi

Violinist Laura Frautschi has a strong commitment to contemporary as well as classical music. She has performed as soloist and chamber musician in the United States and Asia. Her recent activities have included appearances at the Caramoor International Festival, Metropolitan Museum of Art, Wellseley Composer Conference, Moab and St. Bart's Music Festivals. In addition, she is a concertmaster of the New York City Opera Orchestra, and has toured internationally as a concertmaster of the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra.

About Kristina Cooper

Cellist Kristina Cooper has performed as a soloist, recitalist and chamber musician throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. Ms. Cooper’s recent and upcoming concerto appearances include the Prague Chamber Orchestra, the Osaka Symphony, the Jerusalem Academy Chamber Orchestra, the San Salvador Symphony and the Toronto Symphony. Other recent noted solo appearances include a tour with the Shanghai Symphony culminating in a performance at the World Expo, an NHK televised solo recital and appearing as the soloist for Tan Dun's 'Water Passion' in LA's Disney Hall. An enthusiast of contemporary music, Kristina has premiered many works, including the US premiere of Tigran Mansurian’s Cello Concerto #2, the European premiere of Mario Davidovsky’s Cello Concerto, the world premier of Roberto Sierra’s Sonata for Cello and Piano, the world premiere of Phillip Glass’s 'The Sound of a Voice.' She is a first-prize winner of the 1998 Walter M. Naumburg Chamber Music Award. She has participated in such groups and festivals as Musicians from Marlboro, Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, The Aspen Music Festival, La Jolla Summerfest, Mostly Mozart Festival (Lincoln Center), Spoleto Festival USA, Angel Fire Music Festival, Ravinia, and Chamber Music Northwest.

About John Novacek

Grammy-nominated pianist John Novacek regularly tours the Americas, Europe, and Asia as solo recitalist, chamber musician and concerto soloist. His appearances have included Kennedy Center, Avery Fisher Hall, Zankel Hall, Weill Hall, 92nd Street Y, Hollywood Bowl, Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Royce Hall, Paris’ Theatre des Champs-Elysees, London’s Wigmore Hall, and Barbican Hall. In addition, he has performed at Lucerne Festival, Mostly Mozart Festival (Lincoln Center), Wolf Trap, SummerFest, and many other renowned venues. He's been a featured performer on many television shows including Tonight Show and Entertainment Tonight. A much sought-after collaborative artist, Novacek has played with Yo-Yo Ma, Joshua Bell, Emmanuel Pahud, Truls Mork, Julius Baker, and Leila Josefowicz. He’s given numerous world premieres and worked closely with composers John Adams, George Rochberg, John Williams, John Harbison, Sebastian Currier, and John Zorn. Novacek’s compositions and arrangements have been performed by the Pacific Symphony, Concertante, Kristina & Laura, Millennium, the Harrington String Quartet, and the Three Tenors. He records for Philips, Nonesuch, Arabesque, Warner Classics, Koch International, Universal Classics, Ambassador, Four Winds, Arkay, Virtuoso, & EMI Classics. He studied piano with Peter Serkin, Bruce Sutherland, and Jakob Gimpel.

Founded in August 2022, Performing Arts at Fawn Lake is dedicated to bringing top musicians from around the world to perform ‘live’ in the private Fawn Lake community, located in the Central Virginia County of Spotsylvania, equidistant from Washington, D.C., Richmond, Va., and Charlottesville, Va. Since its founding in 2022, PAFL has hosted such renowned performers as Violinist Michelle Kim, Tenor and Broadway Star J. Mark McVey, Grammy Award Winning Cellist Wendy Sutter, internationally acclaimed Pianist William Wolfram, Soprano and Broadway Star Gay Willis, Pianist Duk Kyu Kim, acclaimed Baritone Prince Havely, Pianist Maxwell Foster, and the famous Jazz duo and recording artists Marcus Printup and Riza Printup.