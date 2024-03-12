Submit Release
ViZion Protocol Shines at SXSW Film Festival with Award-Winning Blockchain-Funded Film Starring Co Founder Tunde Laleye

SXSW

Pic of ViZion Executive Team at SXSW - Shane Brown (Founder) Bill Posley (Co-Founder) Tunde Laleye (Co Founder)

ViZion Protocol is building the #1 Solana utility token in Film, Music and Entertainment thru Blockchain via $VIZION

Film and Entertainment has always been my passion. Being able to help others and utilize blockchain technology thru ViZion Protocol will transcend our industry. Our utility is unmatched.”
— Tunde Laleye
AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ViZion Protocol, the pioneering utility project on Solana, continues to make waves at the South by Southwest Film Festival (SXSW) as it reflects on its groundbreaking 2022 victory and share excitement for the newcomers at this monumental week.

Today, ViZion Protocol proudly highlights the accomplishments of its co-founder and recent stars of SXSW, Tunde Laleye, an executive producer, award-winning actor, and key visionary shaping the intersection of blockchain and the entertainment industry.

Tunde Laleye: A Rising Star in the Entertainment Industry

Tunde Laleye, one of the first investors and main co-founders of ViZion Protocol, emerges as one of the fastest-growing talents in the entertainment industry. With notable appearances in CBS’ iconic show “Magyver,” The History Channel’s award-winning series “SIX,” and CBS’ “ZOO,” Tunde’s stellar performances have garnered praise from casting directors, directors, and fellow actors alike.

His journey reached new heights with a lead role in Marvel’s “Black Panther,” contributing to the Box Office Hit’s success. Notably, Tunde’s recent projects, “Black as Night” produced by Blumhouse Productions and “Salvage Marines,” set for release in 2021, further solidify his place as a versatile and accomplished actor.

From Nigeria to Hollywood: Tunde’s Inspirational Journey

Akitunde Laleye, widely known as Tunde, traces his roots from Lagos, Nigeria, to becoming a prominent figure in Hollywood, which led to his pursuance to help others and create his own production company, Laleye Studios. His fascination with movies from various genres started in Nigeria, where he participated in numerous school plays. After relocating to the United States in 1997, Tunde’s exceptional athletic prowess in high school paved the way for a science degree at Purdue University.

ViZion Protocol’s Historic Win at SXSW 2022: Bitch Ass the Movie

ViZion Protocol achieved historic success at SXSW 2022 with its blockchain-funded film, “Bitch Ass,” starring and executive-produced by Tunde Laleye alongside, Tony Todd, the legend, Candyman himself! This groundbreaking project not only won the “midnight screener” award but also marked the first-ever award winning blockchain-funded film, adding a new dimension to ViZion’s commitment to innovation.

Directed and written by ViZion’s legendary and brilliant co-founder Bill Posley, “Bitch Ass” continues to captivate audiences on Showtime and Paramount Plus. The film not only showcases Tunde’s acting prowess but also emphasizes ViZion’s dedication to pushing boundaries and reshaping the entertainment landscape through blockchain technology with Tunde and Bill Posley at the helm.

ViZion Protocol: Transforming Film, Music, and Entertainment through Blockchain

ViZion Protocol’s commitment extends beyond filmmaking. As a #1 utility project on Solana, the project aims to revolutionize the film, music, and entertainment industries. ViZion’s unique utilities, including the iKonX Music + Entertainment App, TapIn2 Mobile App, Film + Music + Entertainment Funding, Music Festivals/Events, Integration with NowPayments, and Blockchain Merchant Processing Companies, create a dynamic ecosystem that empowers artists and creators.

By leveraging blockchain, ViZion Protocol demystifies Hollywood’s secrets and provides resources for independent filmmakers to raise funding. The project’s comprehensive vision encompasses the seamless integration of Web2 and Web3, offering unprecedented opportunities for artists and creators.

ViZion’s Future in the Entertainment Space: A Glimpse into Tomorrow

As SXSW 2024 unfolds, ViZion Protocol looks ahead with a commitment to transforming the entertainment landscape and shares the genuine excitement for current attendees at this year’s festival.

Tunde Laleye’s influence and ViZion’s dedication to innovation position the project as a force to be reckoned with in blockchain-powered entertainment and looks forward to help filmmakers around the world achieve their dreams thru our eco system of utility.

ViZion has recently launched and continues to make waves at they approach a 400% increase on the week!

About ViZion Protocol:
ViZion Protocol is a trailblazing utility project on the Solana blockchain, committed to revolutionizing the film, music, and entertainment industries. With a focus on blockchain-powered innovation, ViZion Protocol aims to provide artists and creators with unprecedented opportunities and resources.

#1 Utility Project on Solana is ViZion Protocol

