METALCON 2024: The Premier Event for Metal Construction and Design
Celebrating over three decades of metal innovation, METALCON invites industry professionals to mark their calendars.ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metal Construction and Design Industry professionals are saving the date for METALCON 2024, the leading annual tradeshow dedicated to the application of metal in construction and design. For over thirty years, METALCON has distinguished itself as the exclusive event devoted to the innovative use of metal in construction and design, attracting a diverse group of attendees from across the industry and around the Globe. From October 30 to November 1, 2024, the industry will collectively make their way to the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, GA, to discover the latest innovations and opportunities in metal construction.
Showcasing a dynamic exhibit hall featuring the latest products, services, solutions, and technologies in metal construction alongside 30+ educational sessions and interactive demonstrations designed to equip attendees with the knowledge and tools necessary to enhance their skills and grow their businesses. METALCON 2024 promises access to industry leaders, providing an opportunity to network while making connections, making it a crucial gathering for CEOs, owners, architects, contractors, project managers, and other key players in the metal construction, engineering, and design sectors.
Manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and fabricators of metal-related equipment, products, and services are encouraged to showcase their products and services by exhibiting, offering an excellent opportunity to demonstrate their innovations to a targeted and captive audience of decision-makers. The tradeshow serves as an essential event for professionals seeking to remain at the forefront of the industry, facilitating opportunities for networking, education, and business development.
As METALCON returns to Atlanta for its 2024 edition, it continues its tradition of connecting the industry's who's who, from senior-level decision-makers to hands-on practitioners. METALCON represents the ultimate destination for everything related to metal construction and design, offering an unmatched platform for exploring the future of the industry.
Those interested in attending or exhibiting are invited to stay informed by registering for 2024 updates and visiting the website to learn more details.
About the Company:
METALCON is the largest international event in the metal construction and design industry. Established in 1991, METALCON is the only annual tradeshow and conference devoted exclusively to the application of metal in the building envelope. Produced by PSMJ Resources, Inc., in partnership with the Metal Construction Association, METALCON’s success is based on its dynamic exhibit hall, extensive education and training programs and one-stop access to the broadest spectrum of products, tools, solutions, and opportunities in the metal construction and design industry.
Lismany Medina
METALCON
+1 617-965-0055
info@metalcon.com