Lawful Interception Market Share

An increase in demand for real-time data analytics positively impacts the lawful interception market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Lawful Interception Market Size Reach USD 29.9 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 24.7%." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global lawful interception market was valued at USD 3.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 29.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 24.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Rise in number of criminal activities, increase in interception warrants, and surge in volume of data traffic and security threats propel the growth of the global lawful interception market. Advancements in network technologies and prominence popularity of social media communications are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

The global lawful interception market is segmented into solution, network technology, communication technology, end user, and region. Depending on solution, the market is segmented into devices, software, and services. On the basis of network technology, the market is fragmented into VoIP, WLAN, WiMAX, DSL, PSTN, ISDN, mobile voice telephony, mobile data, and others. By communication technology, it is segregated into voice communication, video, text messaging, facsimile, digital pictures, data downloads, and file transfer. As per end user, it is classified into government and enterprises. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on network technology, the mobile voice telephony segment contributed to nearly one-fourth of the total market share in 2018 and is anticipated to lead the trail by 2026. The long-term evolution (LTE) segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 28.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on communication content, the voice communication segment accounted for nearly one-third of the total market revenue in 2018, and is expected to retain its dominance by the end of 2026. At the same time, the video segment would register the fastest CAGR of 26.1% during the forecast period.

Region wise, the lawful interception industry was dominated by North America in 2020, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to increase in adoption of internet and increase in number of terrorist attacks in North America. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to countries such as China with high investments in AI technology. In addition, rise in number of sports competitiveness across the nations for higher position drives the lawful interception market size.

The key players profiled in the lawful interception market analysis are AQSACOM Innovating Intelligence, BAE Systems, Cisco Systems, Inc., Fire Eye, Incognito software system Inc., JSI Telecom, NICE Systems, SS8 Incorporation, Siemens AG, and Utimaco GmbH. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the lawful interception industry.

Covid-19 Scenario-

● The outbreak of the pandemic led to increasing adoption of remote working system.

● Accordingly, there’s been a steep rise in the need in organizations to have an interception system for intercepting communication data, thereby boosting the global market for lawful interception positively.

