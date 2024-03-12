Waterfowl Season Meeting Set for March 20

CONTACT:

March 12, 2024

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department will hold a public meeting on proposed season dates and bag limits for the 2024–2025 waterfowl-hunting seasons on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at 6:00 p.m., at the NH Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH. Comments made at the meeting will be considered in finalizing New Hampshire’s 2024–2025 waterfowl season dates. If you cannot attend the meeting but would like to provide input, please email comments@wildlife.nh.gov and enter “Waterfowl season setting” in the subject line. Written comments will be accepted and considered up until April 1, 2024.

New Hampshire’s proposed waterfowl season dates have changed from previous years in response to hunter requests to have later season dates. The overall duck season is 60 days, with a daily bag limit of 6 birds. The regular goose season (determined by population status of North Atlantic Population [NAP] Canada geese) will be similar to last year with a 60-day season and a 2-bird bag limit. The Department will offer a youth weekend to be held September 28–29, 2024 and Veteran and Active Military days to be held January 25–26, 2025.

Proposed seasons for ducks, mergansers, coots, and sea ducks include:

The proposed Northern Zone season would open on October 2 and run through November 30, 2024.

The proposed Inland and Connecticut River Zone season would open on October 9 and run through November 11, then reopen November 27 through December 22, 2024.

season would open on October 9 and run through November 11, then reopen November 27 through December 22, 2024. The proposed Coastal Zone season would open on October 3 and run through October 9, then reopen November 27, 2024 and run through January 18, 2025.

Proposed regular season for Canada geese:

The proposed Northern Zone season would open on October 2 and run through November 30, 2024.

The proposed Inland and Connecticut River Zone season would open on October 3 and run through November 11, then reopen November 19 and run through December 8, 2024.

season would open on October 3 and run through November 11, then reopen November 19 and run through December 8, 2024. The proposed Coastal Zone season would open on October 3 and run through November 11, then reopen November 27 and run through December 16.

To view the full draft proposal visit

https://www.wildlife.nh.gov/hunting-nh/waterfowl-and-migratory-bird-hunting-new-hampshire.

To view a map of the waterfowl zones visit

https://www.wildlife.nh.gov/waterfowl-hunting-zones.

The NH Fish and Game Department works in partnership with the public to conserve, manage and protect our fish, wildlife, and marine resources and habitats. Visit huntnh.com.