NXCLOUD Announces Strategic Partnership with Zalo to Redefine Global Communication at Mobile World Congress 2024

Barcelona, Spain (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- NXCLOUD, a leading innovator of cloud-based communication solutions, announced a groundbreaking partnership with Zalo Cloud, a platform developed by the premier messaging platform popular in Vietnam, Zalo, at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona. The announcement at the world's most influential exhibition for the connectivity industry highlights the significance of the partnership which is aimed to revolutionise customer engagement and facilitate global expansion.

This strategic partnership propels NXCLOUD's global customer engagement solutions to new heights by leveraging Zalo's vast Vietnamese user base. This synergistic partnership positions NXCLOUD as the gateway for global enterprises looking to expand into Vietnam, facilitating their access to this market by providing enhanced reach, reliability, and user experience while offering unparalleled service and efficiency.

Throughout the MWC, NXCLOUD will be showcasing its cutting-edge solutions that simplify customer engagement, unify communication channels, and enable companies to tap into new markets to achieve revenue growth. This partnership will see NXCLOUD working closely with Zalo Cloud, the messaging platform's technological solutions wing in the integration of Zalo Notification Service (ZNS) into its offerings. NXCLOUD will be responsible for deployment, consultancy, and providing direct support to businesses aiming to reach Zalo users, particularly global enterprises that plan to penetrate or expand their operations in the Vietnamese market.

With the ZNS integration, NXCLOUD's offerings enable businesses to interact with their customers through the messaging platform with ease. This encompasses communications throughout the entire customer journey from the onboarding phase via ZNS Verification Codes and brand awareness messaging, to transaction management via ZNS Transaction, customer care via ZNS Customer Care, and campaign promotions via ZNS Promotion - all in full compliance with local regulations. Further, NXCLOUD's technical experts offer support to ensure seamless implementation and effective use of omnichannel strategies aimed at expanding brand presence in Vietnam.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Zalo Cloud at Mobile World Congress 2024. This collaboration represents a significant milestone in our mission to empower businesses with transformative communication solutions. By combining NXCLOUD's expertise with Zalo's messaging platform, we are poised to redefine the global standard for seamless and convenient communication," said Hunk Huang, Founder of NXCLOUD.

The benefits of NXCLOUD's integration with ZNS go beyond cost-effective messaging as it offers custom branding and templates for every occasion, and robust ISO/IEC 27001-certified security standards with failover mechanisms that guarantee messages reach their intended recipients.

As a key player in the digital transformation landscape, NXCLOUD is dedicated to empowering businesses worldwide with solutions that connect businesses with their global customers, driving business growth and brand engagement.

For more information, please visit NXCLOUD's official website: https://www.nxcloud.com

Partnership Email: partner@nxcloud.com

About NXCLOUD

Singapore-headquartered NXCLOUD offers communication solutions and services that simplify global customer engagement for businesses of all sizes. Our robust APIs, zero-code services and unified customer engagement platform streamline communications from messaging to voice calls, eliminating siloed channels, complex integration and limited reach. Serving over 10,000 clients across 185 countries, we have been instrumental in expanding our clients' business presence globally, quickly and flexibly thus creating new opportunities and revenue growth. To learn more, please visit: https://www.nxcloud.com .

About Zalo

Zalo is a leading chatting platform with over 75 million active users and more than 2 billion messages sent per day. It is the most popular chatting application OTT in Vietnam - making it the perfect messaging channel for businesses to interact with their customers.

Definition of Zalo Notification Service (ZNS): ZNS is a feature provided by Zalo Cloud, which is a platform developed by Zalo. ZNS enables businesses to send notifications and messages to their customers via the Zalo messaging app from Zalo Official Account of enterprise. It allows businesses to engage with their customers, deliver updates, promotions, and other relevant information in real-time through the Zalo platform. This service helps businesses enhance their communication with customers and improve customer engagement and satisfaction.

SOURCE NXCLOUD

Reporter: PR Wire

Editor: PR Wire

Copyright © ANTARA 2024