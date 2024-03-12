Discover New Sourcing Opportunities in Vietnam with Global Sources' Premier Expo

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- Global Sources, a company with a wealth of experience in conducting worldwide trade shows, proudly presents Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam 2024, a landmark event to be held on April 24–26 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Vietnam's must-attend sourcing expo dedicated to international sourcing, this year's fair promises an unparalleled increase in scale, doubling the magnitude of its highly successful predecessor in 2023.

This global celebration of sustainable and export-ready products spans Home & Furniture, Gifts & Handicrafts, and Fashion & Textiles. Over 500 suppliers from across ASEAN and Asia will exhibit, 70% of them from Vietnam. This event establishes a platform for face-to-face connections with verified suppliers, providing overseas buyers with the opportunity to source OEM, ODM, OBM, and export-ready products.

Sited within an emerging global manufacturing powerhouse and embracing the "China Plus One" strategy, our exhibitors offer competitive prices and unique advantages compared to other sourcing options.

In 2023, the Fair attracted 12,000 overseas buyers, including industry giants like AEON, Central Retail, Nitori and Li & Fung. Global Sourcing Fair has staked out its position as the ultimate destination for industry leaders seeking top-tier suppliers. This year, the event has already garnered pre-registrations from notable names such as Unilever and Gap, eagerly anticipating the chance to gear up for the upcoming seasons of 2025.

The show extends beyond product exhibits to offer an immersive experience. Attendees can participate in personalized one-on-one business matching sessions, gain manufacturing insights through the free factory tours exclusively for verified VIP buyers, and enjoy an appealing subsidy package. In addition, a range of digital services, including GlobalSources.com and the Global Sources app, is all set to offer superior trade experience for global buyers and suppliers both during and after the shows.

About Global Sources

Global Sources is an internationally recognized B2B sourcing platform that has been driving global trade for over 50 years. The Company connects authentic buyers and verified suppliers worldwide with tailored solutions and trusted market intelligence through trade shows, digital platforms, and magazines. Global Sources pioneered the world's first cross-border B2B E-commerce website GlobalSources.com in 1995. The Company has over 10 million registered international buyers and users.

