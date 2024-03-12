Unveiling the Supernatural Mysteries in "The Undying" by Joseph Eric Crawford
EINPresswire.com/ -- Joseph Eric Crawford invites readers to embark on an enthralling journey into the unknown with his book, "The Undying." This supernatural thriller, set against the backdrop of a big city, weaves a tale of mystery, intrigue, and the unexplained that will leave readers on the edge of their seats.
Meet Sheila Barton, an intrepid investigative reporter with a penchant for the extraordinary. Unlike her colleagues who focus on ordinary crime stories, Sheila's curiosity is piqued by incidents tinged with the supernatural. Her fascination with the unexplained traces back to a haunting childhood encounter with a mysterious phantasm—an experience she carries with her, despite the skepticism of those around her. On the other side of the spectrum is Rider Hague, an esteemed college professor and an expert in the occult. Having dedicated his life to unraveling the mysteries of the supernatural, Rider's world takes an unexpected turn when he encounters the beautiful Sheila Barton. Little does he know that this meeting will plunge him into a realm of darkness and evil beyond his wildest imagination.
As these two mortal beings collide, readers are taken on a rollercoaster ride through the shadows, where they must confront the Undying. What unfolds is a gripping narrative that explores the thin veil between the natural and supernatural, unraveling secrets that will challenge the very fabric of reality. "The Undying" promises readers a captivating blend of suspense, horror, and human drama.
About the Author
Born into a working-class family in a small West Virginia town, Joseph Eric Crawford initially nurtured dreams of becoming a visual artist, dedicating his early years to drawing. However, at the age of 16, he made a pivotal decision to shift his focus from drawing to writing. Transitioning from the visual to the literary realm, Crawford embarked on a journey of storytelling, starting with the creation of short stories featuring his original characters. In his pursuit of creative expression, Crawford ventured into screenwriting, hoping to find a suitable outlet for his imaginative narratives. However, the constraints of Hollywood politics proved too limiting for his artistic vision.
Opting for a more liberating form of storytelling, Crawford eventually turned to novel writing. Settling on the idea of a novel, Joseph Eric Crawford unleashed his creativity in the form of "The Undying." First published in 2017, and subsequently reissued in 2023, the novel garnered acclaim for its captivating storytelling, exploring the thin line between the natural and supernatural.
Currently residing in the vibrant community of Port St. Lucie, Florida, Crawford continues to captivate readers with his narratives and a commitment to pushing the boundaries of his artistic expression.
His inspiration behind writing this book stems from the enduring appreciation for the Universal Monster movies of the 1930s and 1940s. He wanted to tell a fun and exciting story featuring creatures similar, yet distinct from, iconic figures such as Dracula, Frankenstein, the werewolf, and the mummy.
Joseph Eric Crawford recently participated in a Prime Seven Media Spotlight interview with Logan Crawford and answered questions about his book
The Undying
