Brownsville CBP officers apprehend man wanted on capital murder warrant at Gateway Bridge

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – As Spring Break traffic begins, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Brownsville Port of Entry encountered a Houston man wanted on a felony warrant for capital murder.

“As Spring Break traffic begins to pick up, our frontline CBP officers continue to maintain strict vigilance and apprehended a man wanted for capital murder,” said Acting Port Director Michael Reyes, Brownsville Port of Entry. “These types of apprehensions reinforce and perfectly illustrate the importance of CBP’s commitment to its border security mission.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On Monday, March 11, CBP officers at Gateway International Bridge referred pedestrian Terry Brian Rivera, 27, a U.S. citizen, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified his identity and discovered that he was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant for capital murder issued by Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Houston. CBP officers turned Rivera over to Cameron County sheriff’s deputies for adjudication of the warrant.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

