Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,758 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,502 in the last 365 days.

Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Striascan, ioflupane (123l), Date of authorisation: 25/06/2019, Revision: 3, Status: Authorised

The active substance in Striascan, ioflupane (123I), is a radiopharmaceutical. It contains a substance called ioflupane, which is labelled with 123I (iodine 123), a radioactive form of iodine. Ioflupane attaches specifically to structures on nerve cell endings that are responsible for the transport of dopamine.

When Striascan is injected, ioflupane (123I) is distributed by the blood and builds up in the striatum, where it attaches to the structures that transport dopamine. This build-up can be seen using an imaging technique called single-photon-emission computed tomography (SPECT), which detects the radioactive iodine 123.

In patients with Parkinson’s disease and related diseases, and in patients with dementia with Lewy bodies, there is typically a loss of the dopamine-containing nerve cells in the striatum. If this happens, the amount of Striascan attaching to these nerve cells is greatly reduced, which can be seen on the scan. This enables diseases related to Parkinson’s disease to be distinguished from essential tremor, and for Lewy body dementia to be distinguished from Alzheimer’s disease.

You just read:

Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Striascan, ioflupane (123l), Date of authorisation: 25/06/2019, Revision: 3, Status: Authorised

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more