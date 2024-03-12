MILAN, Italy, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The McWhorter Foundation confirms The McWhorter family’s engagement with Ferrari is emblematic of dedication to the preservation and celebration of artisanal heritage, excellence, and the quest for the pinnacle of luxury. Ferrari’s illustrious history and commitment to the quality of craftsmanship resonate profoundly with the McWhorter Family Trust, rendering it an exemplary ambassador within the assembly of the McWhorter family’s luxury assets investment portfolio.



The Incorporation of Ferrari into the McWhorter Family Trust’s Investment Portfolio:

The incorporation of Ferrari into the McWhorter Family Trust’s list of esteemed investments marks a deliberate expansion of the McWhorter Family’s luxury asset portfolio. This action is reflective of a meticulously curated investment philosophy developed by Ambassador Noble McWhorter and his distinguishably evolving family legacy. The Trust’s strategy, predicated on a 50 to 100-year outlook, emphasizes extraordinary investments that promise to yield not only financial return but also cultural and historical significance. Ferrari, with its storied legacy and unparalleled mastery in automotive engineering, stands as a testament to this vision, heralding a new chapter of investment that bridges past, present, and future.

C.K. McWhorter’s Strategic Investment Approach:

C.K. McWhorter, currently intricately structuring a Single Family Office (SFO), has tactically announced a significant, yet SEC-exempt, small acquisition in Ferrari. This investment underscores a pivotal expansion of the family’s asset base, aligning seamlessly with the McWhorter Trust’s vision for long-term, extraordinary investment horizons.

Discreet and Impactful Financial Engagement:

Through adept navigation of financial frameworks, the Ambassador Noble has leveraged a sophisticated investment strategy that remains exempt from Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reporting requirements, underscoring the discreet yet impactful nature of this financial engagement. This approach not only exemplifies the strategic discretion befitting an investor of McWhorter’s stature but also magnifies the influence wielded by private transactions in the echelons of high finance.

Acknowledging Ferrari’s Commitment to ESG Strategies:

Ferrari demonstrates a high level of commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategies, aligning its operations with sustainable development principles that span across various dimensions.

Environmental Stewardship: Ferrari places a significant emphasis on reducing its carbon footprint and advancing towards net-zero emissions by 2050. The company has committed to science-based targets to lower greenhouse gas emissions by 50.4% for scopes 1 and 2, and by 58.1% for scope 3 emissions by 2030. Furthermore, Ferrari aims for 100% renewable electricity by 2025 and complete renewable energy in its operations by 2030. This reflects a holistic approach to minimizing environmental impact, focusing on sustainable materials, circularity in production, and energy efficiency in its facilities.

Social Responsibility: The company fosters a culture of respect, inclusion, and the well-being of its employees, alongside maintaining high standards for its supply chain. It prioritizes the creation of quality jobs, supports local communities, and ensures the ethical treatment of animals. Ferrari also emphasizes the transmission of its exceptional know-how through training and apprenticeships, ensuring the longevity of its artisanal skills.

Governance and Community Engagement: Ferrari's governance structure oversees its strategic and operational management with a focus on sustainable development. This encompasses a vigilant approach to responsible sourcing, ensuring that suppliers adhere to environmental, ethical, and social standards. Ferrari's commitment to responsible sourcing is evident in its long-term relationships with suppliers, emphasizing quality, innovation, and ethical practices. The company actively engages with stakeholders, including partnerships with organizations like WWF France, to strengthen the responsible management of its supply chains, particularly concerning precious hides, cashmere, and wood.



Crafting a Legacy of Distinction:

The McWhorter Family Trust’s quartet of emblems symbolizes a rich tapestry of legacy, commitment, philanthropy, and investment acumen. From the Family Crest to the Trust Crest, Foundation Logo, and Carter Kennedy Equity symbol, each emblem embodies the ethos of the McWhorter legacy, defining their approach to wealth, responsibility, and societal contribution.

Quote from C.K. McWhorter:

“Endowing Ferrari with the role of Ambassador within our McWhorter Family Trust’s luxury assets portfolio is a testament to our dedication to celebrating artisanal heritage, excellence, and the relentless pursuit of unparalleled luxury. Ferrari stands as a paragon of craftsmanship and storied history, resonating with our ethos and serving as a beacon for our collection of luxury endorsements.”

Disclaimer, Disclosure & Legal Notice:

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial, or investment advice. It is not intended to provide specific recommendations or endorsements. Any investment decisions should be made in consultation with appropriate legal and financial advisors, considering the individual circumstances and objectives of potential investors. The McWhorter Foundation and its affiliates are not investment advisors and do not provide advice to the general public.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and we caution you not to place undue reliance on them. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those indicated or suggested by any forward-looking statements due to various factors, including regulatory developments and market conditions.

