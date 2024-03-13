Taufiq Rahim Unpacks Complexities of Current Middle East Crisis
"Middle East in Crisis & Conflict" Book Helps Readers Understand Deluge of Information About Current Tensions
Comprehensive analysis of the current crisis in the Middle East...Rahim has provided an insightful summary that will be useful to anyone who wants to understand this many-sided catastrophe.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since the attacks by Hamas on October 7, 2023, there has been an overflow of news and perspectives on the unfolding situation in the Middle East, but there has not been one unifying reference point until now. Taufiq Rahim knew that with the potential for a global conflict looming, a broad overview of the situation would be an invaluable resource. He wrote "Middle East in Crisis & Conflict: A Primer" in a way that could help observers and experts alike fill in gaps of understanding on the Middle East and the current conflict.
The primer provides a dispassionate and straightforward overview of a complex topic that is otherwise hard to find. Positioned for institutional leaders, readers will find "Middle East in Crisis & Conflict" useful as a reference point, educational tool, or source for briefings, reports, and strategies they may be preparing in an increasingly complex world.
“This book brings insights generated from my behind-the-scenes work over the last two decades from Israel, Palestine, Syria, Lebanon, and the Gulf into one place. In a time of tectonic shifts, it contains a clear-eyed and independent view to help organizations remain agile, responsive, and ahead of the curve as the conflict evolves,” explains Taufiq Rahim.
The book comprehensively but concisely threads together the current moment and the wider context. It highlights the main facts, stakeholders, and historical moments in one highly readable volume. This primer is certain to be a valuable starting point for experts and observers to understand the events of October 7th and the overall Palestinian–Israeli conflict.
About the Author
Strategist, investor, and writer Taufiq Rahim focuses on the intersection of global geopolitics and transformative technology in a changing world. He first began work in the Middle East in the rural communities of Syria in 2003 and is currently building platforms within the 2040 World nexus.
Over the last two decades, Rahim has driven investment, convened conversations, and forged public and private partnerships across the West and Global South, tackling critical issues from disruptive technology and economic development to geopolitics and global health. He is often cited by the Financial Times, Washington Post, New York Times, Bloomberg, CNN, CNBC, Al Jazeera, Arab News, and more.
Rahim is also the host of the 2040 World podcast, covering the latest issues of the day from a truly global and geopolitical perspective. Rahim was born in Vancouver, Canada and holds a degree in Public and International Affairs from Princeton University and a Master’s in Public Policy from Harvard University. To learn more, please visit TaufiqRahim.com.
About the Book
Title: Middle East in Crisis & Conflict: A Primer
Author: Taufiq Rahim
Publisher: 2040 World
ISBN (paperback): 979-8990134713
Price: $19.99 USD / $27.00 CAD
Pages: 152
Release date: March 5, 2024
