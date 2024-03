Cover Interior Interior2

MISTER HOWL - A found footage ghost story in book form from writer T.W. Burgess. Compiled from analogue recordings and photographs.

An atmospheric, engaging and Hitchcockian take on analogue horror.” — Kyle Edward Ball (Skinamarink)

ASHFORD, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “I don’t believe in ghosts - ’cos ghosts aren’t real. But whatever that is... I believe in that.”

“Savageland meets Rear Window between the covers of a book. An engrossing and supremely

creepy found footage horror experience!” - Trevor Henderson (Scarewaves)

A book containing old photos of film footage and notes is unearthed in a private lockup, forgotten for over twenty years. As the reader turns the pages, a story soon becomes apparent. A young boy, confined to his bedroom, bearing witness to a horrific haunting in an adjacent city block.

Over twenty years ago, a life-changing injury confines 15-year-old Jay to his cramped apartment high above the city streets below. Tasked with recording his rehabilitation, the budding director immerses himself in the daily lives of the neighbors of the adjacent block, where he soon became engrossed by their daily routines. But after witnessing a terrible attack on one of the neighbors, Jay becomes intent on capturing as much evidence as possible on one tenant in particular. A howling, shadowy individual, who seemingly only emerges at night. A figure Jay dubs... MISTER HOWL

Mister Howl follows T.W.’s two other successful Kickstarters, including his hit graphic novel Early Haunts raising over £25k on the platform and Photoghasts the world’s first augmented reality, haunted photo game.

T.W. is repped by Adam Marshall at Entertainment360.

Mister Howl - A Found Footage Ghost Story