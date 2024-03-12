BitRealms Secures Pre-Seed Funding, Pioneering Inscription-Driven Gaming in the Bitcoin Ecosystem

Singapore, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitRealms, the first Merlin Chain-based open metaverse gaming platform focusing on inscriptions, has announced the successful closing of its pre-seed funding round, with investments from Bitvalue Capital, Big Brain Holdings, Negentropy Capital, Bscstation, Cogitent Ventures etc. This heralds a new era in gaming by integrating inscriptions into exclusive gaming scenarios and fostering a robust ecosystem.



Set to launch in mid-March, BitRealms aims to revolutionize the gaming industry by connecting gamers, game studios, Web3 projects, and community members through fair participation. The platform’s inaugural game, Bit Treasure, will introduce an inscription minting event, allowing players to earn in-game points and BRC-420 NFTs for future platform token airdrops. This marks a significant step towards democratizing gaming, ensuring that every stakeholder benefits from the platform's growth and success.



As BitRealms prepares for its launch, it stands at the forefront of technological innovation, promising a gaming platform where community, creativity, and collaboration are paramount.



About BitRealms

BitRealms is an innovative open metaverse social gaming platform on Merlin Chain, leveraging inscriptions to create a community-driven gaming experience. For more details, visit bitrealms.ai.



