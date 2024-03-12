Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,758 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,549 in the last 365 days.

BitRealms Secures Pre-Seed Funding, Pioneering Inscription-Driven Gaming in the Bitcoin Ecosystem

Singapore, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitRealms, the first Merlin Chain-based open metaverse gaming platform focusing on inscriptions, has announced the successful closing of its pre-seed funding round, with investments from Bitvalue Capital, Big Brain Holdings, Negentropy Capital, Bscstation, Cogitent Ventures etc. This heralds a new era in gaming by integrating inscriptions into exclusive gaming scenarios and fostering a robust ecosystem.


Set to launch in mid-March, BitRealms aims to revolutionize the gaming industry by connecting gamers, game studios, Web3 projects, and community members through fair participation. The platform’s inaugural game, Bit Treasure, will introduce an inscription minting event, allowing players to earn in-game points and BRC-420 NFTs for future platform token airdrops. This marks a significant step towards democratizing gaming, ensuring that every stakeholder benefits from the platform's growth and success.


As BitRealms prepares for its launch, it stands at the forefront of technological innovation, promising a gaming platform where community, creativity, and collaboration are paramount.


About BitRealms
BitRealms is an innovative open metaverse social gaming platform on Merlin Chain, leveraging inscriptions to create a community-driven gaming experience. For more details, visit bitrealms.ai.  


Oliver Wang 
oliver@bitrealms.ai

You just read:

BitRealms Secures Pre-Seed Funding, Pioneering Inscription-Driven Gaming in the Bitcoin Ecosystem

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more