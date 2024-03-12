EverCharge and the San Francisco Giants Announce Strategic Partnership

EverCharge joins the Giants and Cruise in the shared commitment to install hundreds of electric vehicle (EV) chargers in Oracle Park parking facilities later this year.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverCharge, a leading provider of large-scale electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and part of SK Group, today announced a strategic partnership with the San Francisco Giants to install charging infrastructure and provide the public, including Giants fans and Oracle Park event go-ers, with safer and more eco-friendly transportation options. In August 2023, the San Francisco Giants and all-electric, driverless car company Cruise committed to developing hundreds of EV chargers to support ballpark facilities. With this new strategic partnership, EverCharge is joining this commitment and helping to further establish Oracle Park as a leader in San Francisco’s EV charging infrastructure.

In March 2023, the Bay Area became the first-ever major American metro area where electric and hybrid vehicles comprised 50% of new car registrations. To meet the increasing local demand for more sustainable travel options, the Giants are partnering with EverCharge to bring hundreds of electric vehicle chargers to Oracle Park parking facilities. EverCharge’s patented SmartPower technology maximizes the number of charging stations on limited electrical infrastructure, enabling organizations to install up to 10 times more stations, while minimizing the need for costly electrical upgrades.

“We’re providing the Giants with a turnkey solution from hardware to installation and maintenance services, and bringing a reliable EV charging hub to Oracle Park,” said John Lin, SVP of Sales at EverCharge. “Our solution is designed to maximize the utilization of the charging infrastructure and make the charging experience efficient around the clock, both for public and private charging. We look forward to providing Giants fans and the local community with dynamic, eco-friendly transportation resources as well as enabling advanced fleet charging at night in the future.”

“We know Giants fans and Oracle Park event go-ers are increasingly using electric vehicles when traveling to and from our ballpark,” said Jason Pearl, Chief Revenue Officer at the San Francisco Giants. “With hundreds of EverCharge EV chargers in Oracle Park parking facilities, we can continue to provide unmatched gameday experiences for Giants fans, while also meeting the demand for more sustainable transportation options.”

“In keeping with our mission to provide safe, reliable, accessible transportation, Cruise is invested in bringing hundreds of EverCharge electric vehicle chargers to Oracle Park,” said Todd Brugger, VP of Operations at Cruise. “Through this continued partnership we are honored to play a role in providing greater accessibility to iconic, local attractions like the ballpark and establishing Oracle Park as a leader in the city’s EV charging infrastructure.”

As a pioneer in environmental stewardship, the San Francisco Giants are dedicated to making sustainability a top priority every day. With year-round activity at Oracle Park, including hundreds of baseball games and events, the long legacy of environmental responsibility is representative of the Giants mission to be champions of their communities, on and off the field. The Giants - along with EverCharge and Cruise - remain dedicated to moving the needle on sustainability, including the shared investment to develop hundreds of EV chargers in Oracle Park parking facilities for event-goers and the public.

About EverCharge

EverCharge is a manufacturer and provider of turnkey hardware and software EV charging solutions for fleets, workplaces, multi-unit, and single-family homes. The company’s offerings are designed to use existing infrastructure to efficiently scale EV charging at the lowest cost. EverCharge’s patented SmartPower technology maximizes the number of EVs that can charge at once and eliminates barriers, such as data connectivity. EverCharge was founded in 2013, and acquired in 2022 by SK Group, South Korea’s second-largest conglomerate that operates leading businesses across the semiconductor, energy and pharmaceutical industries. With a commitment to providing the most seamless charging solution, EverCharge is paving the way for a cleaner future for all.

About the San Francisco Giants

One of the oldest teams in Major League Baseball, the 141-year-old franchise moved to San Francisco from New York in 1958. After playing a total of 42 years in Seals Stadium and Candlestick Park, the team moved to the privately constructed, downtown ballpark on the corner of 3rd and King in 2000. The organization is widely recognized for its innovative business practices and baseball excellence having been named in the past decade the Sports Organization of the Year by Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal, Organization of the Year by Baseball America and ESPN’s Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year. Oracle Park is also the only ballpark in the country to have earned Silver, Gold and Platinum LEED certification for an existing building.

Since opening its gates, Oracle Park has become internationally-renowned as a premier venue in the world of both sports and entertainment. On the diamond, more than 66 million spectators have witnessed countless magical moments, including three World Series Championships (2010, 2012 & 2014), the raising of four National League Pennants and eight playoff appearances. The ballpark has also hosted some of music’s biggest acts, including Dead & Company, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé & Jay-Z, Ed Sheeran, the Rolling Stones, the Eagles, Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band, Green Day and Billy Joel.

