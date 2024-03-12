Join MDC at a free family fishing day in Rolla March 21

ROLLA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public of all ages to a free family fishing day in the park at Little Prairie Conservation Area (CA) on March 21 from 3-5 p.m.

Fishing poles, tackle, bait, and any needed instruction will be provided. Participants will not need a fishing permit to participate in this event.

Little Prairie CA is located at 12600 Prairie Lake Road in Rolla. Questions about this event can be sent to Lance Lewis at lance.lewis@mdc.mo.gov. Registration is not required.