Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for March 11-15, 2024
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
March 11-15, 2024
Monday, March 11
9 a.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
11:15 a.m. Meet with Boards & Commissions
Location: Governor’s Office
12 p.m. Host State Employee Town Hall
Location: Virtual meeting
2 p.m. Meet with Wayne Niederhauser, state homeless coordinator
Location: Governor’s Office
2:45 p.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
Tuesday, March 12
9 a.m. Meet with Public Lands Policy Coordinating Office leadership team
Location: Virtual meeting
9:45 a.m. Meet with Department of Health and Human Services leadership team
Location: Virtual meeting
10:30 a.m. Attend TED Talk rehearsal
Location: Governor’s Office
1:15 p.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
6 p.m. Participate in “Direct Link with Gov. Spencer Cox” rural radio program
Location: Kearns Mansion
MEDIA ACCESS
7:15 p.m. Host social media town hall
Location: Gov. Cox social media platforms
MEDIA ACCESS
Wednesday, March13
9:30 a.m. 2023 National Spelling Bee photo opportunity
Location: Gold Room
10 a.m. Meet with Department of Workforce Services leadership team
Location: Virtual meeting
10:45 a.m. Meet with Department of Environmental Quality leadership team
Location: Virtual meeting
11:30 a.m. Meet with Department of Natural Resources leadership team
Location: Virtual meeting
12 p.m. Host staff birthday lunch
Location: Rampton Room
1:15 p.m. Interview with “You Might Be Right” podcast
Location: Virtual meeting
2 p.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
Thursday, March 14
9 a.m. Meet with Brett Keller, CEO, Priceline
Location: Governor’s Office
10 a.m. Speak at Utah Food Bank event
Location: 930 W. 3160 South, South Salt Lake
MEDIA ACCESS
11:30 a.m. Speak at Women Tech Council SheTech event
Location: 9575 S. State Street, Sandy
MEDIA ACCESS
12:15 p.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
6 p.m. Host Salt Lake Chamber Board of Governors reception
Location: Kearns Mansion
Friday, March 15
No public meetings
Saturday, March 16
3:30 p.m. Speak at 139th Gridiron Club and Foundation Dinner
Location: Washington, DC
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
March 11-15, 2024
Monday, March 11
8:15 a.m. Staff meeting
Location: Capitol Boardroom
9 a.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
11:15 a.m. Meet with Boards & Commissions
Location: Governor’s Office
12 p.m. Host State Employee Town Hall
Location: Virtual meeting
2:45 p.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
Tuesday, March 12
9 a.m. Meet with Public Lands Policy Coordinating Office leadership team
Location: Virtual meeting
9:45 a.m. Meet with Department of Health and Human Services leadership team
Location: Virtual meeting
10:30 a.m. Elections Team meeting
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
11 a.m. Meet with UDOT Executive Director Carlos Braceras
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
1:15 p.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
Wednesday, March13
9 a.m. Meet with the Consul General of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam
Location: Gold Room
9:30 a.m. Monthly Update on the Tribes
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
10 a.m. Meet with Department of Workforce Services leadership team
Location: Virtual meeting
10:45 a.m. Meet with Department of Environmental Quality leadership team
Location: Virtual meeting
11:30 a.m. Meet with Department of Natural Resources leadership team
Location: Virtual meeting
12 p.m. Host staff birthday lunch
Location: Rampton Room
2 p.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
Thursday, March 14
10:30 a.m. Meet with Senior Advisor for Federal Affairs Gordon Larson
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
11 a.m. Meet with General Counsel Daniel O’Bannon
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
12:15 p.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
Friday, March 15
8:30 a.m. Speak at the 42nd Annual State and Local Government Conference
Location: J. Reuben Clark Law School, Provo
