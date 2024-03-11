Submit Release
Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for March 11-15, 2024

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change. 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

March 11-15, 2024 

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, March 11

9 a.m. Meet with legislative team 

Location: Rampton Room 

11:15 a.m. Meet with Boards & Commissions 

Location: Governor’s Office 

12 p.m. Host State Employee Town Hall 

Location: Virtual meeting 

2 p.m. Meet with Wayne Niederhauser, state homeless coordinator

Location: Governor’s Office 

2:45 p.m. Meet with legislative team 

Location: Rampton Room 

Tuesday, March 12 

9 a.m. Meet with Public Lands Policy Coordinating Office leadership team 

Location: Virtual meeting 

9:45 a.m. Meet with Department of Health and Human Services leadership team 

Location: Virtual meeting

10:30 a.m. Attend TED Talk rehearsal 

Location: Governor’s Office 

1:15 p.m. Meet with legislative team 

Location: Rampton Room 

6 p.m. Participate in “Direct Link with Gov. Spencer Cox” rural radio program

Location: Kearns Mansion 

MEDIA ACCESS

7:15 p.m. Host social media town hall 

Location: Gov. Cox social media platforms 

MEDIA ACCESS

Wednesday, March13

9:30 a.m. 2023 National Spelling Bee photo opportunity 

Location: Gold Room 

10 a.m. Meet with Department of Workforce Services leadership team 

Location: Virtual meeting 

10:45 a.m. Meet with Department of Environmental Quality leadership team 

Location: Virtual meeting 

11:30 a.m. Meet with Department of Natural Resources leadership team 

Location: Virtual meeting 

12 p.m. Host staff birthday lunch 

Location: Rampton Room 

1:15 p.m. Interview with “You Might Be Right” podcast

Location: Virtual meeting

2 p.m. Meet with legislative team 

Location: Rampton Room 

Thursday, March 14

9 a.m. Meet with Brett Keller, CEO, Priceline 

Location: Governor’s Office

10 a.m. Speak at Utah Food Bank event 

Location: 930 W. 3160 South, South Salt Lake 

MEDIA ACCESS

11:30 a.m. Speak at Women Tech Council SheTech event

Location: 9575 S. State Street, Sandy 

MEDIA ACCESS

12:15 p.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room 

6 p.m. Host Salt Lake Chamber Board of Governors reception 

Location: Kearns Mansion  

Friday, March 15

No public meetings 

Saturday, March 16

3:30 p.m. Speak at 139th Gridiron Club and Foundation Dinner

Location: Washington, DC

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

March 11-15, 2024 

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, March 11

8:15 a.m. Staff meeting

Location: Capitol Boardroom

9 a.m. Meet with legislative team 

Location: Rampton Room 

11:15 a.m. Meet with Boards & Commissions 

Location: Governor’s Office 

12 p.m. Host State Employee Town Hall 

Location: Virtual meeting 

2:45 p.m. Meet with legislative team 

Location: Rampton Room 

Tuesday, March 12 

9 a.m. Meet with Public Lands Policy Coordinating Office leadership team 

Location: Virtual meeting 

9:45 a.m. Meet with Department of Health and Human Services leadership team 

Location: Virtual meeting

10:30 a.m. Elections Team meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

11 a.m. Meet with UDOT Executive Director Carlos Braceras

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

1:15 p.m. Meet with legislative team 

Location: Rampton Room

Wednesday, March13

9 a.m. Meet with the Consul General of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam

Location: Gold Room

9:30 a.m. Monthly Update on the Tribes

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

10 a.m. Meet with Department of Workforce Services leadership team 

Location: Virtual meeting 

10:45 a.m. Meet with Department of Environmental Quality leadership team 

Location: Virtual meeting 

11:30 a.m. Meet with Department of Natural Resources leadership team 

Location: Virtual meeting 

12 p.m. Host staff birthday lunch 

Location: Rampton Room

2 p.m. Meet with legislative team 

Location: Rampton Room 

Thursday, March 14

10:30 a.m. Meet with Senior Advisor for Federal Affairs Gordon Larson

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

11 a.m. Meet with General Counsel Daniel O’Bannon

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

12:15 p.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room

Friday, March 15 

8:30 a.m. Speak at the 42nd Annual State and Local Government Conference

Location: J. Reuben Clark Law School, Provo

###

