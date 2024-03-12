Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,737 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,550 in the last 365 days.

Statement Regarding the Termination of Choice Hotel’s Proposed Takeover of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

The Federal Trade Commission has learned that Choice Hotels International has abandoned its proposed acquisition of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and withdrawn its nominations to replace Wyndham’s Board of Directors. In response, FTC Bureau of Competition Director Henry Liu issued the following statement:

“I am pleased that Choice Hotels International has abandoned its efforts to seize control of its rival Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. The FTC was closely scrutinizing Choice’s tender offer as well as its efforts to replace the Wyndham Board of Directors with its own hand-picked slate of nominees. Each of these actions posed serious competition questions and their abandonment is a win for consumers.

The FTC will continue to monitor this industry. We will not hesitate to enforce the antitrust laws to ensure that travelers have access to quality, affordable lodging and that hotel franchisors compete on the merits for franchisees. I want to extend my thanks to the entire FTC team for their work on this matter.” 

You just read:

Statement Regarding the Termination of Choice Hotel’s Proposed Takeover of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more