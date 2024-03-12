Drywall Repair Franchise, Hole in the Wall, Announces First Franchise Partner in Polk County, Florida

Hole in the Wall

Franchise partner Andrew Miller is bringing Hole in the Wall to Polk County, Florida.

The drywall repair franchise is setting its sights on expansion across Florida and the Southeast, working to bring new territories nationwide.

LAKELAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hole in the Wall , a leading provider of drywall repair services, has just announced the launch of its first franchise location, Hole in the Wall Drywall Repair of Polk County, owned by franchise partner Andrew Miller.“Mr. Miller brings to the table an unmatched enthusiasm and a steadfast commitment to delivering quality service, perfectly aligning with the values at the heart of the Hole in the Wall brand,” said James Groves, Chief Operating Officer for the brand.The expansion with Polk County and the Lakeland, Florida area is part of a broader vision to establish Hole in the Wall as the go-to drywall repair service across Florida and beyond, with eyes also set on the Dallas/Fort Worth area in Texas, and Georgia."This first franchise sale marks a significant milestone in the growth of Hole in the Wall Drywall Repair. It's a clear testament to the tireless efforts and dedication of our entire team, ushering in an exhilarating new chapter in our journey," expressed Groves, who leads the company together with Founder and CEO Bill DeMent. "Bill and I are both thrilled to witness the realization of our vision to offer widespread, top-notch drywall repair services."A key differentiator of the franchise's expansion strategy is its training provided to franchise owners and their technicians. The introduction of the School of Rock Drywall Academy showcases the company's commitment to excellence, ensuring that partners are equipped with everything needed to operate a thriving business, said Groves."Our goal has always been to maintain the highest level of training for our franchise owners and their technicians. Through our School of Rock Drywall Academy, we share all of our success secrets and necessary tools to create a thriving, scalable business," he said. "Bill and I are eager to see what the rest of this year brings. Our focus remains on expanding Hole in the Wall's reach, while also ensuring our partners receive comprehensive support from our team."To find out more information on Hole in the Wall’s drywall repair franchise opportunity , visit www.holeinthewallfranchising.com About Hole in the Wall Drywall RepairHole in the Wall is a premier provider of drywall repair services built upon an unwavering commitment to quality, efficiency, and unparalleled customer service. The company specializes in wall and ceiling drywall repair due to damage caused by accidents, wear and tear, water leaks, or flooding. Reach out to the team to learn more about its services by visiting www.holeinthewall.com . Franchising information can be found at www.holeinthewallfranchising.com

