Fertilizer spill in Montgomery County reaches East Nishnabotna River

RED OAK, Iowa – On March 11, New Cooperative in Red Oak notified the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) of a release on-site early Monday morning.

Approximately 1,500 tons of liquid nitrogen fertilizer (32% solution) discharged into a drainage ditch, then into the East Nishnabotna River. The release occurred due to a valve left open on an aboveground storage tank overnight. Areas of pooled fertilizer have been pumped into a vac truck and will be land applied later. Dead fish were observed in the East Nishnabotna. The extent of the fish kill is still being determined.

DNR field staff are on-site. Samples have been collected and will be analyzed. The investigation is on-going.