AGO Podcast: Crimes Against Statewide Economy

March 12, 2024

The Utah AG’s Office became the first state to take on organized retail theft full-time. We’ll explain how it’s made a huge difference.

Crimes Against the Statewide Economy are enforced by the AG’s CASE Unit. CASE was launched in 2020, with retailers’ support and funding. In today’s society, they are grateful that the investment they made is paying off. The question is, what lies ahead?

In this episode of Legally Speaking, Detective Commander James Russell and Detective Steve Jensen share their experiences dealing with these crimes every day.