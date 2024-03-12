The Canadian Teachers’ Federation Launches Campaign Urging Federal Government to Fund a Pan-Canadian School Food Program

OTTAWA, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Teachers’ Federation (CTF/FCE) has launched a nationwide campaign advocating that a Pan-Canadian School Food Program be included in the 2024 Federal Budget. The initiative aims to address the critical issue of food insecurity among students, ensuring that no child goes to school on an empty stomach.



The CTF/FCE is inviting Canadians to join their call for change via an online tool addressing their respective Members of Parliament, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland.

With a record number of Canadian families grappling with the soaring cost of living, the CTF/FCE emphasizes the need for immediate federal government intervention to make life more affordable: a Pan-Canadian School Food Program would ensure that students in the public education system are well-fed.

Canada has committed to supporting the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and a Pan-Canadian School Food Program would make significant inroads into directly addressing SDGs #1 (No Poverty), #2 (Zero Hunger), #3 (Good Health and Well-Being), #4 (Quality Education), #10 (Reduced Inequalities), #11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), #12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), #13 (Climate Action), #14 (Life Below Water), and #15 (Life on Land).

Heidi Yetman, CTF/FCE President, states, “When students are not fed, classrooms suffer. A Pan-Canadian School Food Program would alleviate food insecurity and contribute to a healthier school environment for all.”

As the only G7 country without a national school food program, Canada needs the government to take this transformative action to improve the educational, economic, and health outcomes for generations of Canadians to come.

Pan-Canadian School Food Program Online Tool: https://win.newmode.net/ctffce/pancanadianschoolfoodprogram

Media Contact:

Nika Quintao, Director of Public Affairs

Canadian Teachers’ Federation (CTF/FCE)

nquintao@ctf-fce.ca

Mobile: 613-606-7809

