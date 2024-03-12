Metro mayors and the 2024 mayoral election

What is the process to become a candidate for metro mayor?

A candidate requires a nomination paper signed by 100 local voters, including at least 10 from each constituent council. 40 The Combined Authorities (Mayoral Elections) Order 2017 sch 1 Pt 3 para 8(1). If there are more than 10 constituent councils, the number of signatures required rises to 10 times the number of councils. 41 The Combined Authorities (Mayoral Elections) Order 2017 sch 1 Pt 3 para 8(2). For London, 330 signatures are required, including 10 from each borough and the City of London. 42 The Greater London Authority Elections Rules 2007 sch 3 Pt 3 para 7(1).

Candidates must deliver nomination papers by 4pm on Wednesday 27 March 2024 in London and Friday 5 April 2024 elsewhere. The returning officer must publish the statement of persons and parties nominated by 4pm 18 working days before the election (or by noon, 22 days before for London). 43 The Combined Authorities (Mayoral Elections) Order 2017 sch 1 Pt 2 para 3; The Greater London Authority Elections Rules 2007 sch 3 Pt 2 para 3.

The candidate must also give a deposit of £5,000, or £10,000 if standing in London. 44 The Combined Authorities (Mayoral Elections) Order 2017 sch 1 Pt 3 para 10; The Greater London Authority Elections Rules 2007 sch 3 Pt 3 para 9(1).

Political parties run their own selection processes to choose their candidate, with the details determined by internal party rules. If selected, candidates must submit a certificate of authorisation from the party with their nomination papers.

Mayors do not need to be from a political party. Two metro mayors (Ken Livingstone and Jamie Driscoll) have been independent during some of their mayoral tenure.

Do metro mayors have to live in the local area?

Candidates for metro mayor must have a qualifying address. This means they must be a registered voter in, live in, own land or property in, or work within the combined authority geography (including for a year before nomination and on polling day). 45 The Combined Authorities (Mayoral Elections) Order 2017 sch 1 Pt 3 para 6(7)-(9); Greater London Authority Act 1999 s 20.