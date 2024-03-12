Top 7 Markets In Agriculture Industry – By The Business Research Company

The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033.

Explore the top seven latest market reports in the Agriculture industry from The Business Research Company:

The agriculture market has experienced robust growth, rising from $13,272.75 billion in 2023 to $14,356.23 billion in 2024, marking a notable CAGR of 8.2%. This expansion is attributed to factors such as population growth, globalization, government policies, crop protection measures, and climate patterns. Looking forward, the market is poised for continued expansion, reaching $19,286.79 billion in 2028 with a CAGR of 7.7%. Key drivers include sustainable agriculture practices, genetic engineering, organic and vertical farming, and water management solutions amid global food security concerns. Emerging trends encompass precision agriculture technologies, AI integration, digital marketplaces, autonomous farming equipment, and farm management software. With the world population projected to reach 10 billion by 2050, the demand for food continues to rise, prompting major companies to invest in agriculture drones for precise data collection on crop health, soil conditions, and pest management, enhancing market competitiveness and efficiency in the sector.

The genetically modified crops market has shown robust growth, increasing from $22.32 billion in 2023 to $23.6 billion in 2024, with a 5.7% CAGR. This growth stems from government initiatives promoting genetically modified food, expansion in emerging markets, and heightened demand for animal feed.

Anticipated to continue its momentum, the market is projected to reach $29.87 billion by 2028, boasting a 6.1% CAGR. This growth will be driven by factors such as population rise, food waste reduction efforts, technological advancements, and increased demand for biofuels. With advancements like genome-editing techniques such as haploid induction, the genetically modified crops market is poised to improve crop production efficiency, enhance food security, and meet global sustainability goals while reducing strain on natural ecosystems.

The mushroom market has surged from $61.33 billion in 2023 to $66.53 billion in 2024 (CAGR: 8.5%). Growth factors include emerging markets, veganism, health awareness, and processed food demand. Predicted rise to $94.57 billion by 2028 (CAGR: 9.2%) due to government support, urbanization, food demand, vegetarianism, population growth, and health-conscious consumers. Strategic partnerships are trending, enabling diverse product offerings. Mushroom market benefits from vegan diet adoption, driven by health, animal welfare, and environmental concerns, amplifying mushroom consumption.

The seeds market has surged, reaching $62.69 billion in 2023 and projected to hit $66.94 billion in 2024, growing at a 6.8% CAGR. Factors driving historic growth include world population rise, government initiatives, shrinking farmlands, and increased animal feed demand. Expectations for 2028 anticipate market expansion to $87.39 billion, with a 6.9% CAGR, driven by global population growth, food security, biofuel demand, and veganism. Product launches are a notable trend as companies innovate to maintain market presence. The shift towards plant-based diets, driven by perceived health benefits and concerns about animal cruelty, will fuel market growth.

The forestry and logging market has experienced robust growth, expanding from $1,072.53 billion in 2023 to $1,163.19 billion in 2024, representing an 8.5% CAGR. This growth is attributed to increased residential construction, rising cruise ship demands, heightened tissue and paper product needs, and overall economic expansion. Forecasts project continued strong growth, with the market expected to reach $1,607.52 billion by 2028, maintaining an 8.4% CAGR. This growth is driven by the construction of wooden buildings, the adoption of automated forestry management practices, increased biomass utilization, and rising demand for wooden furniture. Investment in construction activities, including the adoption of advanced forestry management techniques, is anticipated to further propel market expansion.

The forestry and logging market is poised for continued expansion, with significant investments expected in construction activities and the adoption of advanced logging methods. These methods, including harvester/forwarder systems, cable harvesting systems, and helicopter logging, contribute to improved safety, fiber utilization, environmental protection, and productivity while minimizing damage to residual trees. The market's growth trajectory is supported by the increasing demand for wooden products across various sectors, highlighting the importance of sustainable forestry management practices to meet future needs efficiently.

The fish processing market has shown steady growth, reaching $208.01 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $217.39 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 4.5%. Factors driving historic growth include global supply and demand dynamics, consumer preferences, new species introduction, and environmental concerns. Forecasts suggest continued expansion, with the market expected to reach $262.01 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.8%. Anticipated growth is attributed to customization, innovation, emerging markets, alternative protein sources, and efficiency in the supply chain. The rise of the aquaculture industry is set to drive market growth further, providing food security, replenishing endangered species, and restoring aquatic habitats. Modern processing technologies, such as the CARE aquaculture Model, are gaining traction among companies aiming to enhance their market presence.

The egg market has experienced robust growth, climbing from $269.48 billion in 2023 to $289.9 billion in 2024, boasting a 7.6% CAGR. This surge is driven by increased demand for confectionery and bakery products, heightened awareness of health and fitness, and rising disposable incomes.

Forecasts indicate continued strength, with the market set to reach $386.75 billion by 2028, maintaining a 7.5% CAGR. Factors propelling this growth include the escalating demand for animal proteins, the global population upsurge, and supportive initiatives. Moreover, advancements in technology, especially in poultry and egg storage, and the adoption of immune modulators in animal production, are anticipated to further invigorate the egg market, facilitating a move towards antibiotic-free animal agriculture and enhancing disease control mechanisms.

